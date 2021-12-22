Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Art of Dr. Seuss
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zooom presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. by Gregg Philipson on the early lives and works of Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk and how world events altered their creative styles. Seuss and Szyk were political cartoonists during World War II. We will view many original artifacts and art work from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archive to make this a powerful visual experience and a program not to be missed. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Rockport Library’s monthly Zoom meeting of the Noon Time Book Club will meet to discuss “The Storied Life of A. J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. Bookstore owner A. J. Fikry is offered the chance to make his life over when a mysterious and unexpected package arrives on the heels of the theft of his most prized possession, a rare collection of Edgar Allan Poe poems. Copies of this book are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up or placed on hold. Questions? Email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Growers’ pop-up
Gloucester-based nonprofit Backyard Growers’ holiday pop-up shop is now open at www.backyardgrowers.org, and is chock full of unique garden-themed gifts that will bring festive fun to family and friends all year round. Proceeds support Backyard Growers’ school, backyard, and community garden programs. Discover the perfect gift to prepare garden-lovers for another great season. All items come “ready-to-give”in a craft paper gift bag and are available for pick-up at 103R Maplewood Ave. The last day for holiday pick-ups is Dec. 23.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934. Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.