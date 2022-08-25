Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Last Culture Splash
This Thursday, Aug. 25, Discover Gloucester brings you the last Culture Splash of the summer. From 4 to 7 p.m., stroll galleries in downtown Harbortown and Rocky Neck. There is free water shuttle service by Cape Ann Harbor Tours every half hour until 8 p.m. from the Harbormaster dock and to The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck. Visit https://discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/ for details.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations on Aug. 27, and will be open every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Foundation classes
Wellspring House in Gloucester is offering free, online “Foundations” Zoom courses to any young adult or adult learner interested in growing their skills in English Composition and Mathematics beginning Sept. 13. Offered only in the fall, these courses are available to students of all learning levels and ages, to help them improve skills, gain valuable confidence, and prepare to take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) or the Accuplacer exam at North Shore Community College (NSCC). Laptops are available to borrow, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi hotspot access. Classes run Sept. 13 to Dec. 15, and in most cases, also qualify as course credit through Wellspring’s partnership with NSCC. Deadline to enroll is Sept. 6. For more information about education courses and other career planning and programming available from Wellspring, please visit www.wellspringhouse.org.
Legion dinners
MANCHESTER — Mark your calendar for the secnd Thursday of the month for “Dinners at the Legion.” This Sept 8, a roast pork dinner is on the menu, prepared by Julie Geary and Todd Crane. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m., at Manchester American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St., Manchester. Tickets are $15 at the door. Cash and checks accepted. The bar opens at 3:30 p.m. Dinners are held the second Thursday of each month through next June. Questions? Call 978-526-4591
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is loacted at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Friday, Sept. 16, 4 to 6 p.m., Henna with Mandy — Teens, ages 11 to 19, get set to get gorgeous with natural henna. Snacks provided. No registration, just show up. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
September at Teen Loft — Crafts, a pop-up art school, wilderness survival courses and more for ages 11 to 18. Check out the YA Programs listings at manchesterpl.org.
Teen Choice Book Award — Teens in grades 7-12 may vote Sept. 1 to 23 for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. Winners announced in October at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit. Visit https://www.mateenchoicebook.org/home), or www.mateenchoicebook.org.
Fair prizes
MANCHESTER — With Manchester Public Library’s summer reading program coming to a close, now is the time for readers to total up reading minutes on their Bead Boards or Badge Journals and bring them into Ms. Carol. Those who have read 700 minutes will receive a Topsfield Fair Prize Packet that includes an admission ticket (based on age), and coupons for two rides, a hot dog and drink. Prizes were possible thanks to the Topsfield Fair Read & Win program and special thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Library for sponsoring the reading programs! Note: Children who attend Memorial School will have their minutes read will be sent to Ms. Sileg for the School Bike Raffle.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The remaining schedule is:
Aug. 25, Grateful Dead Night! Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers & Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine.
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 10 to 11 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the Library with Backyard Growers in this 5 step series at the raised beds are outside children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 25, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading Edition –with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Come for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discoveries. Great for children in grades 1 to 5. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.