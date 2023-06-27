Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Golf scramble
The Northshoremen Chorus will host a scramble golf tournament on Wednesday, June 28, at Far Corner Golf Course, 5 Barker St. in Boxford. Tee off time is 9 a.m. and registration is $130 per person. It includes greens fees and carts, lunch, and tournament t-shirt. Categories include hole in one, closest to the pin and longest drive. To register please contact Billy Carleton at 978-609-1291, or email bassaholic1221@gmail.com.
New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver..
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children's room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children's Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Stories and fun
Gloucester's Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, June 28, monthly mystery ride. Pack at appetite and go wherever the senior van takes you for a surprise treat. Pick-up begins at 12 noon; return by 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m, Stars and Stripes Show at Crowell Chapel. A musical tribute of great American Classics, including 'America the Beautiful' and Irving Berlin classics by Big Smile Entertainment. For transportation, call as noted above.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Tuesday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Council on Aging barbecue at Tuck’s Point, Manchester. Grilled chicken, grilled hamburgers, a variety of salads, and strawberry shortcake. Bingo and prizes. Call to reserve a spot! $5 per person.
Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m., Book of the month discussion — "Fellowship Point" by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library, multiple copies are available to borrow but please return them for others to read. New members are always welcome.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, cribbage, backgammon, board games and more. Join the play or bring a friend.
Manship’s Firefly Fiesta
Summer nights belong to summer lights with three new events brought to you at nearby locations by Manship Artists Residency, Gloucester. All events are free, but donations are gratefully accepted and because it is a residency, you will receive the dress when you make advance registration, which is required online at ManshipArtists.org.
June 29, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Manship Firefly Fiesta — second annual Firefly Fiesta at the Manship Artists Residency Family-friendly opportunity to learn native habitats and the magical, summer lights with whom we share this nights. With firefly specialist Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant.
July 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, Firefly Family Fun — “The Whats, Where and Whys of Fireflies” with firefly specialist, Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant at Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning, creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.