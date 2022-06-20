Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Juneteenth holiday: The library will be closed Monday June 20.
Monday, June 20, at 4 p.m, 'Pride and Prejudice' — Although the library will be closed for Juneteenth, the book group will meet in the garden (weather permitting) to discuss the 18th century Jane Austen classic, "Pride and Prejudice." If interested, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime in the Garden— Join Miss Emily for stories and songs. The children's room will be open from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. after storytime so children can pick out books and play.
Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. , Mid-day Movie Matinee in the Brenner Room. This week, an inspiring and uplifting 2019 movie of a mother praying for a miracle to bring her 14-year old son back from the brink after being trapped under ice.
Wednesday, June 22, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Half Day Teen Gaming — in the Brenner Room for PS4, Switch games, pizza, and — via Zoom — "Intro to Museum of Bad Art 101." Learn all about it from this insightful, pithy, and often humorous commentary. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Sunday, June 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Group — discusses “The Overstory” by Richard Powers on Zoom. A sweeping work of activism and a stunning evocation of the natural world as vast, slow, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, yet almost invisible to us. A handful of people see the world's unfolding catastrophe. For Zoom link, contact ljspublic@earthlink.net Yo join club or to pick up book, 978-546-6934.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex has one cool summer reading program coming up for kids. All events require registration. Sign up and find more information on what's up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? Email: dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410
Monday June 20, Library closed in observance of Juneteenth.
Monday June 20, 2 to 4 p.m. Root Beer Floats at the Grove — If you're in grades 1-5, see you there! Rain moves to the third floor at library from 4 to 6 pm. Register essexpl.org/events.
Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Community Book Group— Come and participate in the discussion. Pick up your copy of "Libertie" by Kaitly Greenidge at the desk
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.