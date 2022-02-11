Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Stellwagen meeting
The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary has scheduled the 64th Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The virtual meeting is open to the public but requires advance registration. A public comment session will be held at the meeting’s end. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/wXMWe5yeK1BdeLBh7. A copy of the agenda is available on the sanctuary’s website at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/management/sac/meeting.html.
For more information, contact stellwagen@noaa.gov
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
February at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has a slate of events coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Stories, bubbles, songs and friends make a fun morning for children and their caregivers. Registration required.
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann— Dining and deep-dive book discussion of February read, “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. in Gloucester.. Copies at the library’s main desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group on Zoom— A moderated monthly group discusses titles books with big ideas and timely global challenges. This month: ‘MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman’ by Ben Hubbard. Copies available for check out. Register for Zoom link with Beth Pocock at: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshopv— Bring your dreams and goals for 2022, and make a vision board with materials and guidance provided. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org..
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Saunders House WPA Mural Restoration Presentation — Learn about the historic murals and their restoration from the project’s professional conservator Lisa Mehlin. Registration not required.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Gloucester vax clinic
The Gloucester Health Department is offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community’s collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center’s future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.