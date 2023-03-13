Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event{/em}.
Future of fishing
The Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute is hosting a free presentation at City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium, 9 Dale Ave., on March 22, at 6 p.m. as part of the Gloucester400+ celebration. This free event, open to the public, features GMGI fisheries acientist Tim O’Donnell discussing how he and his team are utilizing state-of-the-art genomic technologies to support sustainable fisheries for the future. Fishing in the future depends on effective fisheries management today. Regulations are informed primarily by traditional fisheries science techniques designed to understand life history characteristics and relative abundance of populations. GMGI is taking advantage of the recent unprecedented advancement of genomic technology to provide modern high-quality data that can supplement traditional fisheries data and support more sustainable management. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation begins at 6 p.m.
Writing through Genres
Starting on Wednesday, March 22, the Gloucester Writers Center will host a series of five morning classes ‘Writing through the Genres’ from 10 to noon with with Ellie O’Leary, Amesbury poet laureate. The classes will run March 22, 29, and April 5, 12, 19, and are for anyone who’s ever wanted to write and wondered what they would say and how you would say it. This introduction explores options, offering an opportunity to discover new avenues of expression. Places are limited. Suggested donation is $175. No one will be turned away regardless of donation ability. But registration is required at https://www.gloucesterwriters.org/edu-programs/workshop-writing-through-the-genres. The Gloucester Writers Center is at 126 East Main St., Gloucester.
Cursillo Ultreya
ESSEX — The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting its next Ultreya Potluck on Friday, March 31, at St. John the Baptist Church, 52 Main St. in Essex. Pot luck starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. All are welcome and need not to have made a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more info please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate their 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6 to 10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921.
Trask Bicentennial
To mark the 1823-2023 Bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House, “Nabby Hooper Part Two” — the extraordinary life of Abigail Hooper Trask, entrepreneur and iconoclast — will be the focus of a special event hosted by the Manchester Historical Museum on March 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall. Savory and sweet snacks will be on hand as well as a cash bar. Free to MHM members, guests $10. Please RSVP to 978-526-7230.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Photos sought
ROCKPORT — Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? The Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2024 photo calendar as a fundraiser this year and is requesting amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its contest. The winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. The contest runs through March 20. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
{h3 class=”p1”}Shakespeare auditions{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023 at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
At Essex library
ESSEX – March is fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes -- for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolersl, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Thursday, March 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, March 14, 7 p.m., Sheryl Faye channels Ruth Bader Ginsburg-- as a Supreme Court justice, she stands out because she was not afraid to dissent, disapprove, and disagree. This show is the inspiring story of how she changed her life—and ours. All welcome, no registration
Thursday March 23, 7 p.m., 3rd fl., History of the Essex Railroads -- Rockport resident Alan MacMillan’s illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, including model trains, artifacts of railroading, & even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/events
Monday March 13, 7 p.m., Ireland Travelogue-- with Dana Zaiser on his 2017 “Castles and Manors” breathtaking trip to Ireland. Erin go Bragh! Register for Zoom link at essexpl.org/events
March 20, 7 p.m., the evolution of the American kitchen -- From the colonial period to the present, on Zoom with Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle. For Zoom link, visit: essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., College Essay Writing Workshop-- on the 3nd floor, with Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, sharing helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, brainstorm. Register at: https://www.tcsprep.com/
Monday, March 20, 10 a.m., Community Book Group-- Up for discussion: ‘No One Ever Asked’ by Katie Ganshert. Books available at circulation desk. All welcome.
Saturdays March 4, 18, 25, at 10 a.m., Art Adventures program -- Miss Julie leads the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration is required at: earlychildhoodpartners.com
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Monday, March 13, 1:00 to 2 p.m., Range and The Sports Gene: Author Talk with David Epstein -New York Times bestselling author David Epstein discusses his book. On Zoom, for link, register at :sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 7 p.m., A Literary St. Patrick’s Day Party - Irish Author Robert McMaster discusses his book,’ Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery’ at SFL @ 21 Main St.. with music and refreshments. No Registration. just drop in.
Friday, March 17, 2 to 5 p.m., March Crafts To Go --Fun and festive March crafts to bring home and make with your child. Pick up starts at 2 p.m. at Children’s Services at SFL, 21 Main St. . Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Celebrity Chef author talk-- with Jernard A. Wells on Zoom discussing his latest cookbook, ‘Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours’. Register for Zoom link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Tuesday, March 28, 7 to 8 p.m., The Lost Girls of Paris: Author Talk — NYTimes bestselling historical fiction author Pam Jenoff shares the details of her new book, ‘Code Name Sapphire,’ on Zoom. For Zoom link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.
Friday, March 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Inside The ‘Whalemobile’ — Young Scientists register for a 30-minute time slot to go inside Nile—a life-sized inflatable humpback, to learn how whales and humans are similar and different.For 2nd – 8th graders a6 at Gloucester City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium. 9 Dale Ave. Registration required. Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Manchester seniors MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, March 15, 2 p.m., The Magic of Ireland at Crowell Chapel -- a Big Smile Entertainment concert of traditional Irish music: ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs. Transportation available. Register as noted above.
Wednesday March 22, lunch trip to Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University — American art of the 1960’s and 1970’s and more. Lunch at Chateau Restaurant.
Pick up starts 10 a.m. Museum is free; lunch is on your own. Register as noted above.
Friday, March 24, Trip to Trader Joe and Walmart — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx. Pick up starts at 10 a.m. register as noted above.
Wednesday, March 29, trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand -- Quality produce at reasonable prices from the best vendors. Pick up starts at 11 a.m. Register as noted
Jewish Women’s History Month
March is Jewish Women’s History Month, acknowledging the many contributions Jewish women have made to all fields of human endeavor. Join Lappin Foundation in celebrating Carole King on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Zoom! “Edutainer” Ellen Katz will lead us on an entertaining and educational exploration of the life of the talented Carole King, highlighting her contributions to the music world. The program is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, please contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
2023 Irish Sweepstakes
On Thursday, March 16, from 5 -to 7 p.m., the Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks will host this year’s Irish Sweepstakes, Ticket availability is dwindling so if you are on the fence about buying, jump off right now and get yours! Several “pots of gold” will be given out! A total of $20,000 with the largest prize being $10,000! Tickets are $100 each. To increase your odds, only 400 will be distributed to the Board members to sell, or visit or call the Chamber or Purchase Tickets Online at https://myemail.constantcontact.com/Upcoming-Events-to-Keep-You-Entertained---Informed.html?soid=1104192875515&aid=ES1N_FmWIbA
Blood Drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive on Friday, March 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., in the Parish Hall at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St, Gloucester. To make an appointment, visit: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The contact for the drive is Father Jim Achadinha, 978-281-4820. Email: frjim@ccgronline.com
Write Your Own Obit
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. Gloucester is offering a Lenten workshop on writing your own obituary, to be held March 25th from 9 to 11 am. Join us in some thoughtful writing exercises to contemplate your life and consider what you’d like to be remembered for. Workshop will be facilitated by Interim Priest Lise Hildebrandt and author Elizabeth de Veer. To register, email marge@stjohnsgloucester.org or call the church office at 978-283-1708. Suggested donation $5 — $10. Parking at 33 Washington St.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal..
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.\.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org