‘King Edward II’
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Christopher Marlowe’s historic tragedy, “King Edward II”, for its spring production. The play deals with Edward II and his conflicts with the barons and the church over his intimate relation with his favorite, Piers Gaveston. Interestingly, the barons are not as much concerned with Edward’s and Gaveston’s intimacy, but with the fact that he is a commoner. Class snobbery and homophobia combine to create a firestorm of conflict. “King Edward II” will play at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester on May 4 to 7. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 senior, $10 student, at the door or at Eventbrite. Not recommended for those under 15.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Mondays, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Empty Bowl
The Open Door Empty Bowl Marketplace fundraiser will be held on Thursday, May 4, by appointment from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Ticket-holders will each choose their own hand-painted bowl; take home TO-GO soup prepared by a local restaurant, bread, a cookie, and a bottle of water; and more. Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids, Mobile Market, and Food Pantry programs over summer break, while children are home from school. For pay-what-you-can tickets for the event visit FOODPANTRY.org/emptybowl. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot. A live auction will be held online at: at biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Learn more at FOODPANTRY.org/emptybowl.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
FinnFunn Weekend
Cape Ann Finns and Gloucester 400+ have partnered to bring the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend (FF23) to Gloucester on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Oct. 27 to 29 weekend includes activities in both Rockport and Gloucester. Residents curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find many interesting program choices as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Throughout 2023, G400+ is not only spotlighting the Finnish community, but also several ethnic groups that helped shape the city over 400 years. Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or telephone 202-420-8548 for program information and attendance fees. Pre-register until May 14 by calling the number above for selected rate discounts. Online reservations start May 15. Complete information is soon to be posted at finnfunn.org.
Stellwagen council
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The following seats are open: at large (one primary/one alternate), business industry (one primary/one alternate), conservation (two primary/one alternate), education (two alternate), fixed gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), marine transportation (one primary/one alternate), maritime heritage (one primary/ one alternate), mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), recreational fishing (one primary), whale watch (alternate), and youth (primary/alternate). Those accepted should expect to serve either a two to three-year term. Applications must be received by May 1. For application/ information, email: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; or call 781-546-6004; or post to 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066. Or download at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — April is chock full of great stuff to do at the Manchester Public Library. To register for the programs below and more, please visit: manchesterpl.org/events. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-2017.
By the end of April, Manchester residents should have received the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library. The appeal will also publicize the Friends’ Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Local authors Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour will read from their latest young adult books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends’ annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Blood drive
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting a blood drive Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.