Christmas fairs
Two Cape Ann churches are hosting Christmas fairs on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Holy Family Parish will host its fair at St. Ann’s Church hall, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. The fair will feature 50/50, money and grill raffles; pre-boxed home-made cookies; a Christmas and craft table and Christmas greens and gift raffle tables.
St. John the Baptist Church of Essex will hosts its fair in its hall, 52 Main St. in Essex. Featured will be baked goods, homemade items, boxwood boliday trees, theme baskets, hundreds of holiday decorations for under $10, and Beanie Babies priced five for $1. Also available will be doughnuts, and coffee or tea for breakfast, and hot dogs, clam chowder, and chili for lunch.
Women’s Luncheon
Grateful Friends will hosts its second annual Women’s Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Turner Hill Mansion, 351 Topsfield Road, Ipswich. Kick off the season with old and new friends while learning about Grateful Friends’ mission and to support Grateful Friends and adults being treated for cancer. RSVP by emailing info@gratefulfriends.org.
PTO Fair
ROCKPORT — In need of a soft handmade gift for a baby? How about a creative maze fidget item? Or possibly a reusable glass drink container with bamboo lid? These are just a few gifts available at the Rockport PTO Holiday Fair on Saturday, Nov 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Rockport High School, 24 Jerdens Lane. Also on sale will be a 2023 calendar “Pups of Pigeon Cove Harbor,” featuring photos by Leslie Heffron, handcrafted ornaments and decor.
Holiday boutique
ESSEX — The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
After Hours
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networker upstairs at Great Marsh Brewing Company, 99 Main St. in Essex. The brewery overlooks the Essex River and marsh. Meet and greet local business community members, play table shuffleboard and foosball, sample craft brews and hard and soft seltzers with appetizers, as well as a full bar. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/coffee-connections-virtual-networking-event-11-03-2022-20794?calendarMonth=2022-11-01
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.