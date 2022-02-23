Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Photo contest
ROCKPORT _ The Rockport Rotary Club will produce a 2023 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 months and the cover. The photos should be of Rockport and can include images of the waterfront and fishing industry, town events such as parades, historical places, quarries and ocean scenes, etc. The contest will runs through March 14. Please submit high quality minimum 3.0 mb photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be awarded to each successful photographer.
Jewish history
Lappin Foundation will kick off March, Jewish Women’s History Month, with “The History of American Jewish Women from Colonial Times to Today,” a free virtual presentation that offers a unique look through history into Jewish women’s kitchens, drawing rooms, storefronts, women’s organizations and classrooms, on Monday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join Professor Pamela S. Nadell, Patrick Clendenen Chair in Women’s and Gender History and director of Jewish studies at American University, for an exploration of the evolution of the American Jewish woman’s experience over the past 400 years. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@LappinFoundation.org or 978-740-4431.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has events coming up, all on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visi: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.Please sign up for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.
Tuesday, March 1, 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. Babson Financial Seminar — the first in a series of Zoom workshops offered by Babson College to help young adults acquire knowledge and skills for long-term financial prosperity. First off, “Tips and Tricks for Managing Your Credit” with Alia Georges discussing credit cards management, credit reports and credit scores.
Wednesday, March 2, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — caregiver-and-child group meets on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome.
Wednesday, March 2, 4 to 5 p.m., Zoom Pop Up Art Class: Geometric Cats— Children and teens learn to draw a Laurel Burch cat— eyes, nose, and mouth with bold, bright colors and geometric patterns. Zoom link and cat template at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Rockport GOP
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee meets Saturday,, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Community Room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St.. On the podium will be Rayla Campbell, candidate for Secretary of State. A Boston native and Randolph resident, she has strong ties in Mattapan, Dorchester, Mission Hill, and Roslindale. She will be joined by Ashley Sullivan, a Gloucester resident and co-founder of Shortech, which provides IT and electronics supports for commercial fishing vessels. Chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, Sullivan is running for state representative to bring more representation to Cape Ann and help bring back jobs and support the fishing industry. For more about Sullivan, visit www.sullivanforstaterep.com. For more about Campbell, visit Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State (raylaforma.com). Questions? Email: j_ring@hotmail.com or call 781-632-1579.
Journalism for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.