Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Library Zoo Passes
Sawyer Free Library card holders qualify for up to six free passes to Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. To reserve library passes to the zoos as well as Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, and Sargent House Museum, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Rockport library events
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., offers these virtual events. Please register for Zoom links by emailing gnangle@rockportlibrary.org, or calling 978-546-6934
Monday, Jan. 24, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Needle Felted Beads Pop-Up Zoom Art Class. Creative teens 13 and older and adults can learn how to make felted wool beads and accessories. Kits provided.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Stories and songs with Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Ages 0 to 5. Register for Zoom link at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Lifelong Learning: Birds and Birding with Mass Audubon. Learn the basics of bird biology, behavior, and conservation with tools and resources used by birders. Please register early at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, Jan. 26. from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Club. For Rockport and Manchester teens. Questions? Email dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 26, noon, discussion of the classic “We Have Always Lived in the Castle” by Shirley Jackson: Copies available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up now. Questions? Email dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 26, 7 to 8 p.m., monthly Zoom meeting of the History Book Club: From World War II on the Home Front and FDR’s Fireside Chats to children collecting cans, and toothpaste tubes, African-Americans and women in defense jobs, Hollywood’s propaganda machine, and more. Be ready to discuss your reading.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.