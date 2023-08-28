Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Gloucester elections
The Gloucester election for mayor, City Council, and School Committee will be held Nov. 7. There will be a preliminary election to winnow the slate to two candidates for mayor and for each ward. On the Gloucester preliminary ballot on Sept. 19 are:
Candidates for Mayor: Tracy J. O’Neil, Mary Ellen Rose, Francisco A. Sclafani, and incumbent Gregory P. Verga. Candidates for City Council Ward 2: Dylan C. Benson, Daniel J. Epstein, Barrett S. Pett, and Donald W. Tgettis. Candidates for City Council Ward 3: Marjorie J. Grace, Jason Michael Hakes, and Joseph R. Orlando.
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann is scheduling individual interviews with preliminary candidates to be covered by local media including Studio 1623 and the Gloucester Daily Times. Voters are invited to send questions or topics for consideration. Send or call to 508-284-2418 or mail to LWVCA PO Box 244, Rockport MA 01966 by Sept. 2. If you sign your name, we can acknowledge your contribution
At Sawyer Free
This month is packed with programming and events at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary 21 Main Street location and at other venues throughout Gloucester, as well as online virtual events. Unless otherwise noted, registrations and questions should be directed to: sawyerfreelibrary.org, or by calling 978-325-5500.
Open Play for ages 0-2 with caregiver, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays, at Main Street location. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2 to 3 p.m., A Year Inside College Admissions: An Author Talk with Jeff Selingo — How do colleges select their freshmen? n this conversation, Jeff Selingo shares his expert knowledge. A virtual event. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 6 to 8 p.m., “CODA,” the award-winning film, will be screened at 21 Main St.. Free to all. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Schooner Festival & Maritime Heritage Days — celebrate America’s oldest seaport, and the beloved working waterfront at Maritime Gloucester’s day of demonstrations and interactive fun.
Thursday, Sept. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., American Folk Showcase — 45 minutes with George Clements, New England based guitarist and singer/songwriter. Free and open to all. No registration. Questions? jwilkins@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, Sept. 7, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Talk with Lidia Bastianich — “Life, Love, Family, and Food,” according to her memoir, name, “My American Dream.” On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursdays, noon to 2 p.m., SFL Device Advice –- one-on-one appointments with Library staff to assist with tech questions. Call 978-325-5500 for appointment.
SFL Home Delivery - Can’t get to the library? Let the library come to you! let the library come to you, with free home delivery to residents of all ages with special needs, illness, or disability. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
Call for artists
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library will raise money with an art show and sale with 50% of proceeds donated for the continued maintenance of the library’s resources. The event will serve as a platform showcasing local artistic talent, and the Friends is now soliciting works for the show, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. The Friends is calling for artists and photographers who wish to be considered to submit up to five digital images in JPEG format to fallingforart@gmail.com by Aug. 30. JPEGs should be labelled with full name, title of work, and price. Questions? Email fallingforart@gmail.com.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library’s has a full schedule to take you through the rest of the summer.: Library summer hours are: closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Summer Reading for Teens, ages 11 to 18 — Teens can stop in the library at any time to pick up bingo sheets and instructions to win cool prizes all summer long.
Summer Art and Sensory, 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. Kids explore their creativity with different art materials. Step by step, hands on and guided for for kids in pre-k –2nd grade. through summer. Space is limited and registration required for each week’s session.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.