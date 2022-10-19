Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Question 1
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will host a forum on Ballot Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, to be held Thursday, Oct 20. The free, public event will be at in the community room at the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., from 7 to 8 p.m.
Essex Clamfest
ESSEX — The 38th annual Essex ClamFest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, off Shepard Memorial Drive, behind Essex Town Hall. The highlight of the day is the Chowder Tasting Competition, but there is a great variety of activities, including arts and crafts vendors, live music by Unchartered Watahs and Daisy Nell & Capt. Stan, and food vendors 5-star Phresh Food, Holy Cow Ice Cream, Nana’s Fried Dough, The Eclectic Clam and The Lion’s Club. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.
Rhythm Circle
MANCHESTER — All ages are invited to join Manchester Public Library’s community drum circle Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. on the front lawn, 15 Union St. No drumming or percussion experience necessary. Instruments will be provided. A Drum Circle is a highly interactive group of people who play drums and percussion instruments together to create in-the-moment music. Otha Day is a community, communications, wellness and team-building facilitator who organizes drum and rhythm events for many and varied communities of participants including corporate, education, wellness, and spiritual. Please register for this program at manchesterpl.org/events.
Trails 5K, Fun Run
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association is holding its 5th Annual Thanks for the Trails 5k and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at Patton Park, corner of Bay Road and Asbury Street in Hamilton. The Kids’ Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10 a.m., using a scenic and challenging course. Prizes for top finishers, and many other prizes, including a pair of Celtics tickets, will be raffled off post race! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gabe’s Fund. Fun Run fee is $15 age 12 and younger. Race fee $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Online registration at ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4635950 closes Nov. 18.
Hearthside Book Group
MANCHESTER — Join fellow readers at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., or on Zoom to discuss “French Braid” by Anne Tyler on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 to 5 p.m. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copies of this book are available at the circulation desk.
Soup and Study
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts Soup and Study on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. This week’s session on Oct. 20, “After the Mourning Wars,” is a story of four boys — brothers and cousins — who were taken from Westborough in 1704 into Kahnawake/Montreal and Quebec, and what their lives after abduction can show us about the richness of indigenous life; and “Indigenous Terrain & Seas” on Oct. 27, is a story of the Pawtucket of the Pennacook, Abenaki-speaking people. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community. More information is available by contacting the church at(978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com.
Pumpkin sales
{div}West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Sale in the church’s Sacred Grove. Pumpkins will be sold Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Pumpkins also will be sold on Halloween, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. This is a fund raiser for the church and also supports the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, which grow the pumpkins.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
Water restrictions
{div}The City of Gloucester has banned all non-essential outdoor water use through Oct. 30. This means hand watering is no longer allowed. Considered “essential” are water use for health or safety reasons by regulation, production of food and fiber, livestock maintenance, the core functions of business. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. The ban will be assessed at the month’s end. Note: not mandatory but recommended for private well owners.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester:Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Free medical clinics
{div}Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Band concert
The free Cape Ann Festival Band Concert, featuring members of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band, is Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net for information on the free program.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
{div}The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon through September. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.{div}
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is in Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall are hosting “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, through Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.