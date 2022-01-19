Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Some sleet may mix in. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.