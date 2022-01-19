Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Midterm elections
The Active Retirement Association is hosting a free Zoom webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m. featuring Dante Scala, Ph.D., professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. He will offer a preview of the upcoming November midterm elections and an assessment of where we stand during these tumultuous times. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation. To register, email seacoastara@gmail.com. Please include your name, the program title, “Dante Scala: What Next,” the name of your city or town, and where you saw this notice. Scala is a nationally recognized expert on presidential primary politics and regularly provides context and expertise for national and regional news media. The ARA is an organization for people ages 50 and over, whether retired or not, and has nearly 400 members from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and beyond. The ARA offers lectures, workshops, discussion groups, films, cultural tours, walks/hikes, special-interest groups, and much more. For more information visit www.unh.edu/ara or to inquire about membership email arainfo1982@gmail.com
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers the following programs:
Thursday, Jan. 20, 6 to 7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk Aviva Chomsky, author of “Central America’s Forgotten History” joins the Global Forum Book Club on Zoom for a virtual discussion. Registration required for link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Beth Pocock at bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555
Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday Story time with Marisa— A fun morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites with children’s librarian. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshop: Learn to make your own vision board. Bring dreams and goals for 2022. Materials and guidance provided. Take yours home. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
iPad lessons
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers "iPad Undergrad Learning Sessions," free classes with Technology Assistant Librarian Joann Dunajski. Learn about settings, apps, Siri, and more Tuesdays, Jan. 18 and 25, from noon to 1 p.m. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email Dunajski at jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5568.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.