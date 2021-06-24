Cape Ann news in brief runs regularly on the Times’ record page. If you would like to list an nonprofit event, send an email to jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com. To ensure your event gets listed, your email should include the who, when, where, and any fees and be sent to the Times two weeks in advance. The item will appear in print at least once. You can also look for these events online at gloucestertimes.com.
Summer at Windhover
Rockport’s legendary Windhover Performing Arts Center welcomes its new partner, The Gloucester Stage Company, whose first production, “Tiny Beautiful Things,” has garnered great reviews for the past two weeks with six shows a week, has a full summer schedule ahead. Windhover has already seen seven live dance performances by three local dance schools and academies. Eleven more performances by companies from New York, Argentina, Boston, and locally, are scheduled in July and August. Performances include “Trust Me. Trust Me Not.” by award-winning tango choreographer Valerie Solomonoff and Valetango; innovative blending of classical and contemporary dance by Continuum Contemporary Ballet Company; the dynamic BoSoma Dance Company; the inspiration of Saving Grace Dance Ensemble and, coming up Monday, July 5, a first Latin Dance Social, complete with lessons given by professionals from MetaMovements, concluding with Latin dancing in the garden, 257R Granite St, Rockport. For For a complete schedule, tickets and details, visit www.windhover.org, under “Performances” at www.windhover.org.
Maplewood Car Wash fundraiser
On Sunday, June 27, Steven Milan at the Maplewood Car Wash is hosting a fundraising for the benefit of Cape Ann Special Needs Assistance Program, a 501(c)(3) charity based here in Gloucester, founded by Tom Hines. For more information, call 508-237-9791.
Music on Meetinghouse Green
Free outdoor live concerts on the Green resume Friday evenings starting July 9 at the corner of Middle and Church Street, raising spirits and funds for nine Cape Ann nonprofits via free-will offerings. Each Friday evening features a different popular musical ensemble playing on Meetinghouse Green. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and your favorite libation. Lie back and enjoy great music and food from local vendors while supporting the evening’s local nonprofit partner with cash or check donations. This season opens again with the acclaimed John Baboian Ensemble from the Berklee School in support of Pathways for Children. Other concerts offer jazz, punk, rock-n-roll, oldies from the ‘50s to the ‘70s, with local musicmakers including Mari Martin, Brian King, Willie Alexander, The Goddesses, The Cape ANn Bug Band, Hye Fusion, the Klezmer band, Ezekiel’s Wheels and Vermont lyrical folk duo, The Early Risers, and more. For more information and a complete schedule, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Save Mattos raffling off scooter
The Save Mattos Field group are holding a raffle for a Wolf 49cc scooter. The drawing will be held on July 1, and all donations benefit the Save Mattos Field fund. Raffle tickets are one for $10, three for $20, or eight for $50. To purchase tickets, contact Patti Amaral at litterlady@comcast.net or Denise Pascucci at DenisePascucci@gmail.com. Venmo is available for your convenience, or tickets can be delivered to you.
Pancake breakfast
MANCHESTER — Manchester-Essex Rotary Club will hold its annual Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, July 3, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at Tuck’s Point in Manchester. State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Brad Hill will flip pancakes, and pony rides will run from 9 to 11 a.m. There will also be face painting, cornhole games, live music, and Sylvie Oldeman singing the national anthem. Two guests will be honored for their service to the community. Advanced tickets are $10; at the door, $15. Kids 8 and younger eat for free. Rotarians will be selling tickets on Saturday mornings in front of the Manchester Post Office. Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is also selling tickets, or you can purchase yours online at: https://bit.ly/3fqohwY or go to https://manchesteressexrotary.org/ and follow the link. Volunteers are needed; contact Judy Laspesa at: jlaspesa@comcast.net.
Rockport library renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Pan-Mass Challenge
Forty one Cape Ann residents will participate in the 2021 Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) on Aug. 7 and 8 to raise $52 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The 211-mile bike-a-thon across Massachusetts, is the nation’s single most successful athletic fundraiser, donating 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber as its largest single contributor, accounting for 64% of its Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue. For the first time since 2019, more than 6,000 riders from 47 states and 11 countries will hit the road over multiple routes. Registration for PMC 2021, which is presented by the Red Sox Foundation, is open through June 30. To make a financial contribution to a rider from your town or to register as a rider, visit www.pmc.org, or call (800) WE-CYCLE. Connect with #PMC2021 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Log into Creativebug!
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit: www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
COVID-19 clinics
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) will make both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its clinics moving forward. Both vaccines will be readily available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Both vaccines will be available for these clinics as well. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. The GCACC will publicize dates and times of open clinics when they are finalized. For the latest updates, visit capeannclinic.com.
Dungeons & Dragons Club meeting
ROCKPORT — Do you love storytelling and exploring the worlds of sword and sorcery? Then join Rockport Public Library’s Dungeons & Dragons Club on Zoom on Sunday, June 27, from 1 to to 3 p.m. This club is led by teens and is about using your imagination to adventure to other worlds and complete fantastic quests. The club meets via Zoom and is looking for sorcerers, bards, rogues, rangers, and everyone in-between to join its campaign. Please go to the library website at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this meeting and receive a Zoom link. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Which Craft? Is Back!
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Monday mornings at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Noon Time Book Club
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, June 30, Rockport Public Library will host a noontime Zoom discussion of J. D. Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.” A deeply moving memoir with its share of humor and vividly colorful figures, “Hillbilly Elegy” is the story of how upward mobility really feels, and it’s an urgent and troubling meditation on the loss of the American Dream for a large segment of this country. Copies of this book are available in audio, ebook, hardcover, and large print and can be picked up at the Back Porch Pick-up or to place on Hold. Questions? Please email Dede at dmcmanus@rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934. Please register to receive the Zoom link for this book club.
‘Rescue Reading’
ROCKPORT — Want to help local shelter animals and do your summer reading? Join the Rockport Public Library and Cape Ann Animal Aid for “Rescue Readers,” a weekly program where you sign up to read to cats, kittens, dogs, or puppies waiting to be adopted. This is a great opportunity for you to practice your reading skills, and help socialize these amazing animals. By the end of the session, you might even make a new fur friend. All sessions will take place via Zoom and readers who sign up will be assigned 15-minute time slots between 1 and 3 p.m. This summer’s reading program is sponsored by the Rockport Public Library, the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Boston Bruins, and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and we are partnered with Cape Ann Animal Aid. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to register for this Zoom event. Questions? 978-546-6934.