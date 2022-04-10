Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this April, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.. Register for Zoom link.
Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., Movie Matinee— takes you back to the days of the big screen. Enjoy the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. In the Brenner Room, a 2021 movie starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic Aretha Franklin. No snacking. Masks not required.
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Zoom program with wild flower expert, Bill Gette — introduction to the wonders and ways of wild flowers. Please register to receive your Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Jumpstart Your Financial Future— join Jennifer Bethel on Zoom for the final workshop from the Babson Financial Literacy Project to help you organize and prepare for your adult life! Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Improving Communications Between Doctors and Patients— join Dr. Dennis Rosen on Zoom as he discusses his book ‘Vital Conversations’ including the importance of doctor-patient communication. Dr. Rosen is a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Assistance Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Painters Palette: A History of Color— join Mary Woodward on Zoom as she explores the world of colors, new pigments and dyes, and learn how some were discovered, created and exploited. Register for Zoom link.
Wednesday, April 20, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group will meet in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, April 20, 3 to 4 p.m., Let’s Make Slime — Join Miss Emily in the Brenner Room to make your own ball of ooey, gooey, nontoxic slime. All materials provided. Caregivers should plan to stay and help. Space is limited and registration is required.
Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Teen Game Night— 7th to 12th graders meet in theBrenner Room for Teen Game Night. Play PS4, Switch and Wii Fit games with Free pizza! Space is limited and registration is required.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled for April 14 through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.