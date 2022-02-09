At the library in Essex
TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, has rafts of crafts, music and fun for all ages. Check out the schedule below. For more information or to register, visit www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? email: dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410
The Essex Public Library is once again joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need through February and March. To donate, https://awarehouse.mblc.state.ma.us/collateral/programs/bruins-pj-drive/bruins-qr-code-for-direct-pj-drive-donation/ Wee Ones and PreSchool Storytimes
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Join April in person for stories, songs, finger plays and more!
This week, all week— Show The Love— Create a Valentine’s Card for hospital workers Drop in all week and we will send them along
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., Musical With Ruthanne— music, dancing, instruments and fun for ages 2 + with a caregiver. masks a must; no registration.
Friday, Feb. 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., grades 6 to 12, reserve your spot to make one of a kind gilded, watercolor Valentines and/or bookmarks.
Tuesday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m., Winter Crafternoon— Kids, ages 4 and up, join us for a wintery craft at the library with your friends. Register online at essexpubliclibrary.org/events Library will be closed on President’s Day Monday, Feb. 21. All information can be found at www.essexpubliclibrary.org.
At Rockport Library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has an interesting and varied schedule of events coming up all on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday mornings, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily via Zoom for stories and songs, listen to some great books, sing along to favorite songs. Ages 0 to 5.
Monday, Feb. 14, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Zoom Pop Up Art Class, Needle Felted Beads — Learn how to make felted wool beads with kits supplied by library. Create a colorful and unique handmade necklace. Ages 13+, registration required for Zoom link. The library will supply the kits, so register early at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Feb. 14, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Club Meeting on Zoom.— Our teen-led club joins forces with our friends at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create awesome D&D Club. Questions? Ms. Dana at: dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org. Register for Zoom link atÚ https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m. starting Feb. 16, Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — A caregiver-and-child group meets weekly on Wednesdays. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Rockport Seed Library program— With the Rockport Garden Club. All welcome to participate in program. chance to access free seeds, learn from local green thumbs, local climate’s impact on growing, buy used gardening books, and more. Go to https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for a Zoom link and activity packet and information on The Seed Library.
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2 to 4 p.m., Notable Fiction – “Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich— Discuss this Pulitzer Prize-winning historical fiction. The novel, based on the life of the author’s grandfather, a Chippewa Council member, who worked as a night watchman and carried the fight against Native dispossession from rural North Dakota to Washington D.C. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net for Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. To pick up book, call 978-546-6934.
Lobster roll lunch
The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a Lobster Roll Lunch on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester. You can pick up your lunch up at the Council on Aging office or we will deliver it to you. Reserve your lobster roll by noon on Thursday Feb. 10, $12 per person to the first 40 who sign up. You can drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central St., Manchester, MA 01944 or call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Legion February Dinner
February’s American Legion Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb, 10, by Boy Scouts Troop 3 On the menu? Chicken Kiev by L. Coons. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 each. The lounge will be open at 3:30 pm. The Manchester American Legion is located at 14 Church St., Manchester. For more information, call 978-526-4591.
Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup
We are introducing the Play to Learn playgroup! This caregiver-and-child group will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 1-1:45 pm to share stories, songs and sensory activities. Our first session will be held on Feb.16 on Zoom. Siblings welcome. Please register at https://rockportlibrary.org/ to receive a Zoom link and activity packet. Play to Learn Zoom Playgroups are made possible through the collaboration of the Rockport Library and Pathways for Children and funded through the MA Department of the Early Education.