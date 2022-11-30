Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Sewing Circle fair
Annisquam Sewing Circle’s Christmas Fair runs Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon in the handicap accessible Village Hall, 34 Leonard St. in Annisquam. Choose a favorite wreath, boxwood tree or holiday centerpiece or handmade crafts that make fabulous gifts for family and friends. Take home a fresh or frozen dinner of the Famous Sewing Circle Chicken Tetrazzini. Proceeds from this fundraiser are donated to Cape Ann non-profits and as scholarships to Gloucester High School graduating seniors.
History films
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers has scheduled the following free public programs for December:
“History of Vaudeville” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, Hamilton. The program examines the beginnings and performers of this old-time style entertainment.
“Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester” will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore.
Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.com.
Christmas Bazaar
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Christmas Bazaar will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport. The Christmas Bazaar features beautiful handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, gift baskets, swags, Christmas past, and a luncheon. For more information, send email to christmasbazaar@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
100 Who Care
The next meeting of 100 Who Care Cape Ann will be a hybrid meeting, meaning both in person and on Zoom. It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Treetop Yoga Studio in Gloucester, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. Nominees for its quarterly award are Wellspring’s Homelessness Prevention & Family Stabilization Program; SeniorCare’s Nursing Department Medication Management Program; and Action Inc.’s COMPASS Program. One-time donations for this meeting may be made at https://www.grapevine.org/giving-circle/KXMhwmk/100-Who-Care-Cape-Ann. Details on how to join the Nov. 30 meeting via Zoom will be announced at 100whocarecapeann.org.
Holiday Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport’s Holiday Fair will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 4 Cleaves St. in Rockport. The fair features baked goods and unique gift baskets, while the fair’s thrift shop offers vintage jewelry, gently used Christmas decorations and gifts, and homemade crafts.
Open studio tour
Cape Ann Artisans’ Holiday Pop-in will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at various studios in Gloucester and Rockport. Find the brochure and map at capeannartisans.com.
Book sale
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library host a Holiday Book Sale on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in First Parish Church’s Chapel, behind Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester. Hosted by the Friends of the Manchester Library, this sale offers the hottest new book titles from the Beverly Farms Bookstore, plus children’s books, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, cards and more.
Christmas Fair
Our Lady of Good Voyage Christmas Fair runs Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. It offers a mega gift card raffle, Christmas yard sale, sweet bread, jewelry, and a grab and go linguica lunch.