Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.{/em}
Blue Christmas
Several local churches are holding a Blue Christmas service for those who are facing challenges during this season on Wednesday, Dec. 21, the longest day of the year. The churches are First Congregational Church, UCC, of Rockport, 12 School St., at 6:30 p.m.; First Church in Wenham, corner of Main and Arbor Streets, Wenham, at 6 p.m. in the chapel; Trinity Congregational Church, UCC, 70 Middle St., at 7 p.m.; and West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, at 6 p.m.
New Year’s Eve 2023
ROCKPORT — The town’s annual year-end celebration of the arts returns after a two-year hiatus. A wide range of entertainment for all ages starts at 6 p.m. and ends with a midnight ball drop. Fourteen downtown entertainment venues include halls, churches, and restaurants, all within easy walking distance. CATA trolleys will circulate among the venues and parking areas. Enjoy music, dance, poetry, magic, juggling, and puppetry. Kids’ activities at Community House culminate with an early New Year celebration at 8:45 p.m. Purchase of a button allows access to all events; some free. For complete details and to purchase buttons, visit rnye.org. Buttons. maps, schedules, etc., also available at 12 Cape Ann locations. A smartphone-optimized online schedule makes navigation easy.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Five Circles Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com..
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Meal baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. A gift of $35 helps feed local people through the holidays and beyond. A Holiday Basket provides families with all the fixings to make a holiday meal at home and make new memories. To donate, visit FOODPANTRY.org/donate. Those needing help setting a holiday table should contact FOODPANTRY.org. Questions? Call 978-283-6776.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut-off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes sale
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Enviro scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1 to apply.
Soup & Study
Kathy Olmsted is leading an Advent Soup & Study Series on angels each Sunday of Advent, at West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, after the 10 a.m. service. The Rev. Rona Tyndall will make the vegetarian soup. Participants are welcome but not required to bring bread, a salad or a dessert to share.
Diaper collection
Through December, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is preparing for celebration of Jesus’ birth by collecting a basic need for babies: diapers and baby wipes. The diapers will be distributed by NorthShore Postpartum Help, via The Open Door. All donations may be placed in the Mission Bin next to the church’s mailbox
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look back at influential leaders and a peek at what may lie ahead. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The series runs Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom on Jan. 10 — Part 2: The Influencers: Meanchem Begin, Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, and Benjamin Netanyahu; and March 14 — What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years? You are welcome to attend any number of sessions. The series is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Blood drives
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Department are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross is hosting drives on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.; and at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., in the Parish Hall on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those with question about the Our Lady drive may direct them to them to the Rev. Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820 or emai frjim@ccgronline.com.
History film
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers is hosting the free program “Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester,” which will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore. Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.comk.
COVID-19 clinics
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 at Town Hall, 10 Central St. Available will be the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Those interested must register at www. capeannclinic.com. No walk-ins.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, and there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
Children’s libraryOn Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage hosts a grand opening celebration of its Little Lending Library — a wonderful place to exchange children’s books. The cottage is located at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St., Gloucester, and the book sharing program is open to all.
Crafts for kids
ROCKPORT — Children can drop in Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport, and join the craft table in the Children’s Room. Materials provided for a new craft each week. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Holiday Open House
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. get in the spirit of the season when the Manchester Historical Museum hosts its second Snowflake Open House. Enjoy cookies, coffee, tea, and ornament making at the kids table. All welcome, all free, all ages to make your season bright at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union Street, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-1570, or email:info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
‘Which craft?’
ROCKPORT — Creatives meet to work on needlecraft projects Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Winter Lights
The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann is running now through Jan. 1. Vote on your favorite holiday lights at www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann for a chance to win a $50 Greater Cape Ann Gift Check. The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann is brought to you by Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and promotes #ShopSmall in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester and Ipswich through the holidays..
Rotary Calendar
The Gloucester Rotary has published a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar for 2023, featuring the photography of several local photographers. Each calendar includes a raffle ticket for a $50 weekly raffle drawing throughout the year. The calendars are $25 and proceeds support the Gloucester Rotary’s many community and international activities. Calendars are available at the Weathervane Gift Shop, 153 Main St., Gloucester, 978-281-1227, BankGloucester, 160 Main St. Gloucester, 978-283-8200; from any Gloucester Rotary member, or online at www.gloucesterrotary.org.
Menorah lightings
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St. There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
In Ipswich, Chabad of Cape Ann has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport, warms up the holidays with a jam-packed schedule of activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Monday, Dec. 19, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or and crafting supplies. Under 9 must have caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Dec. 19, 4 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club — in the Trustees Room discussing “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad, Emmy Award-winning writer and activist who spent in early adulthood fighting leukemia and learning to live again. To join, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions — on Zoom with author Brian Earl, based on his new book by the same name. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver. Children’s room open until 11:30 a.m. for play and book selection.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m., Codes and Ciphers in the American Revolutionary War — on Zoom, led by Gail White Usher, an educator and researcher working in New England’s early history. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — in the Brenner Room for the 1946 Christmas classic movies starring James Stewart as a desperately frustrated businessman who is helped by an angel.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play: Board Game Time for Adults — from scrabble to cribbage and more for adults at the library. Checkers, cards, Monopoly, Yahtze and you! Just drop in.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons— sword and sorcery game and adventurer: register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, Dec. 22, at 3:15 p.m., Cubing Club— in the Trustees Room. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. For more information contact esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Holiday Open House
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. get in the spirit of the season when the Manchester Historical Museum hosts its second Snowflake Open House. Enjoy cookies, coffee, tea, and ornament making at the kids table. All welcome, all free, all ages to make your season bright at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union Street, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-1570, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org..
Culture Splash
Arts and cultural organizations across Gloucester’s two designated cultural districts, Harbortown and Rock Neck, have been organizing Gloucester’s Culture Splash Series for two successful summers. Now moving towards its third season, this community collaboration seeks a subtle rebrand of the Culture Splash logo to make it more digital ready. An RFP for the logo rebrand is being widely distributed to artist communities across Gloucester. Culture Splash and Discover Gloucester are currently accepting proposals for an updated logo design and branding package, and also the design of a sticker to be distributed throughout the series. The RFP can be found on Discover Gloucester’s website at: discovergloucester.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/3rd-Annual-Culture-Splash-RFP-for-Branding-2.pdf. Submissions are due by Jan. 8. Designers submitting proposals should pay close attention to the “Timeline” section of the RFP as the turnaround on the final design is slated for the end of January. Submission and questions may be submitted by email to” info@discovergloucester.com