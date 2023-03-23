Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Yard Sale
This Saturday, March 25, Our Lady of Good Voyage Church will hold its Spring Yard Sale fundraiser beginning from 9 a.m. to noon in Our Lady’s Hall, 142 Prospect St, Gloucester. Freshly baked sweet bread and fried dough for sale and raffles, offered by Our Lady’s Guild in support of the parish. For more information about the Yard Sale or Our Lady’s Guild, please contact Beth Fosberry at jcbf33@yahoo.com or leave a message at 978-281-4820.
Chamber Music
To kick off a second year as its Artist-in-Residence, the Annisquam Village Church presents violinist Scott Moore in the first of two spring recitals on Sunday April 2 at 3 p.m. Moore will be joined by pianist Tianhong Yang, in performing “Mirror in Mirror,” a translation of Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel,” exploring the range of sonorities for violin and piano — from fiery and virtuosic, to deeply tender and profound with deep emotional resonance. Also on the program, staples like Fritz Kreisler’s “Praeludium and Allegro,” Henryck Wieniawski’s “Scherzo-Tarantella.” César Franck’s “Sonata for violin and piano,” and Bach’s “Sonata No.2 in A minor for solo violin.” All are welcome at the historic 1830s interdenominational church is at 820 Washington St., corner of Leonard Street, at the head of Lobster Cove.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.