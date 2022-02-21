Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport GOP
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Community Room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., to hear speaker, Rayla Campbell, candidate for Secretary of State. A Boston native, Campbell grew up in Scituate and is a long time resident of Randolph with strong family ties in Mattapan, Dorchester, Mission Hill, and Roslindale. She graduated top of her class as Valedictorian at the Porter and Chester Institute of Canton. An insurance and claims management specialist, she volunteers for many causes and is the mother of three. She says she “knows what it means to struggle to succeed.” To learn more, visit her website at: Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State (raylaforma.com). Questions? Contact Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com or 781-632-1579.
Frame up to fit out
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they’re up to. Programs are free and ongoing. Dates are Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31.Times and formats to be determined. Links and passcodes will be available on the shipyard’s website, https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/.
Health webinar
Needy Meds, the Gloucester-based health resource for cost-saving medications, services and support, is hosting the free webinar Rx Outreach: Making Medications Affordable on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. Learn to access medication at affordable prices with Rx Outreach, the country’s largest non-profit online pharmacy.To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8798249584197102091. NeedyMeds is located at 50 Whittemore St, Gloucester,.For more information, visit: info@needymeds.org. To reach its hotline, call 800.503.6897.