At Manchester Public Library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library, 14 Union St., Manchester, has these programs coming up:
Monday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m., learn about The School of Leadership, Afghanistan (SOLA) — join Afghan native Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of SOLA Afghanistan’s first all girls boarding school on library’s website at www.manchesterpl.prg/events.
March 22, 6:30 p.m., Black History Month Movie film event — join filmmaker Craig Dudnick on Zoom discussing his film, ‘Evanston’s Living History, which revisits the town of Abbeville, S.C., and the lynching of one of its prominent black citizens. Registration required for Zoom link via email, scollins@manchesterpl.org.
Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — on Zoom to discuss the novel ‘The Lincoln Highway’ by Amor Towles. Register for Zoom link with Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711.
March 10, 6-7 p.m., Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meets — at the library.
For registration, questions and more information, visit www.manchesterpl.org, or call 978-526-2017.
Job fair
Northeast Arc is hosting a job fair for residential direct support professionals on Tuesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 279 Washington St. in Gloucester. Attendees will be able to interview on the spot with hiring managers for positions with Northeast Arc. Direct support professionals work directly with individuals with disabilities supported by Northeast Arc, enabling them to live independent and inclusive lives in community-based residential settings. Northeast Arc has full-time, part-time, and per diem positions available. The agency is currently offering a $600 signing bonus for full-time hires.
Legion dinner
On Thursday, March 10, Manchester American Legion Post 113 will hold its monthly dinner at 7 p.m., at its headquarters at 14 Church St., Manchester. On the menu will be pot roast prepared by Bruce Heisey. Tickets are $15 at the door; cash and check accepted. Doors opens at 3:30 pm. Questions? Call 978-526-4591.
Holocaust Symposium
Ninth through 12th graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, now through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which running through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The opening reception will be Sunday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern” is a special exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection of mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann. The 22 artists include Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons, plus recent acquisitions by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org. The show closes April 6.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Rehearsals start Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ipswich High School Band Room, with all three directors conducting, supported by local businesses and individuals. Help if you can. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com.
Art at Hammond
Hammond Castle Museum is celebrating winter’s end with a series of events, the first of which is a showing in the Great Hall of nine large-scale sculptures and 32 paintings by Montserrat College of Art alumna Sarah Dineen, which magnify the uncanny human and industrial presence. Free with free parking at the historic castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Opening reception is March 19, 5 to 8 p.m. Closing reception, hosted by Dineen, is March 30, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.hammondcastle.org or call 978-283-2080.
Purim party
For the first time, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann will host a community wide celebration of Purim, the holiday commemorating the Jewish people’s salvation in Persia of old, on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Harbor Room, 8 Norwood Court, Gloucester. Festivities include children’s activities, Chinese buffet and Hamantaschen, an ancient holiday delicacy. RSVP at https://www.chabadcapeann.com/purimparty or call 978-281-0982.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, offers this slate of events in March. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500. Thursday, March 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Steps to Managing Memory, Alzheimer’s Disease, & Dementia — Dr. Andrew Budson explains how to distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s vs aging; medications, diets, and exercise regimes and strategies that can help, Also, his new book to help caregivers. Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturdays, March 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa features music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages.
Tech Tuesdays, March 22, 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drop-in weekly and recieve help with a mini-lesson on a typical technology and assistance with tech issues. Bring your device, passwords, and an SFL Tech Librarian will help you. No registration.
Tuesday, March 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann — A deep-dive group book discussion over dinner at the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. Books at the Main Desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required. Questions? mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, March 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group — moderated monthly virtual group discusses titles concerning big ideas and global challenges. This March, “Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town” by Barbara Demick. Copies at main desk or call to check out the book. Registration required for Zoom Link. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, March 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Author Talk — with Wayne Soini discussing his new book on Edward Hopper and Jo Nivison, “Ed and Jo.” Gloucester 400+ is selling copies to support Gloucester 400+. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to noon, Duckie Soap-Making Workshop for Children — Kids, with adult supervision, join Kulina Folk Art Creative to make their own duckie soapy creation using safe glycerin-based soap adding colors, glitter and scents. Ages 5 and older; kids under 10 must be with caregiver. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Easy Yoga, Stretch, and Meditation with Janet Green Garrison — Weather permitting, in library amphitheater. Wear comfortable, warm clothes; bring yoga props. If inclement weather, via Zoom. Registration required for Zoom link; email mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, March 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Forgotten Women — Local historians Wayne Soini and Lise Breen discuss Nancy Hanks Lincoln, mother of President Abraham Lincoln and the remarkable stories of three women enslaved on Cape Ann. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555
Monday, March 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Curbside Crafts for Kids! — Art materials provided for adult supervision at home, enjoy! Register required for each child. Questions? Email jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Photo contest
ROCKPORT _ The Rockport Rotary Club will produce a 2023 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 months and the cover. The photos should be of Rockport and can include images of the waterfront and fishing industry, town events such as parades, historical places, quarries and ocean scenes, etc. The contest will runs through March 14. Please submit high quality minimum 3.0 mb photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be awarded to each successful photographer.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has events coming up, all on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.
Friday, March 11, 11 a.m. to 12 noon— Join Dan Lupo, creator of FiveMinuteMozart.com. on Zoom and get a glimpse into the world of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and “the man behind the music.”
Monday, March 14, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club— Zoom discussion of “When We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. Copies at circulation desk. For more information, or to join, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesday, March 15, 2 to 3:15 p.m., Zoom discussion on process of Supreme Court appointments— with Kathleen Page, Education Specialist at the Clinton Presidential Library. Twenty years before she became known as RBG, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court. Explore the process.
Wednesday, March 16, 4 to 5 p.m., learn to needle felt — and make a neighborly character from a Japanese movie— Basic supplies and knowledge to needle felt on your own.