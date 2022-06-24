Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners' Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden gardens in West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts "Stories, Bubbles, and Fun" on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney's visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
'Planning Your Life'
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, "Planning Your Life — the Next Phase." This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Condiments
During June, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational ChurchUCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a drive to collect condiments for The Open Door. Ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce, and the like may be dropped off any time in the Ministry Bin beside the church mailbox.