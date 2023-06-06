Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, Board Games and More! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Wednesday, June 14, 9:30 a.m., Men’s Coffee and Doughnuts — Enjoy a cup of hot coffee and doughnuts. Socializing is optional.
Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m., Ladies Brunch, with chicken and waffles — Please call the office to RSVP before June 15.
Wednesday, June 21, Summer Solstice — Join people around the world in a full day of activities to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Essex Senior Center offers the following for people of all ages. Join us, or make a donation. 8 a.m.: guided walk with Gil at Cox Reservation; 9 a.m.: Breakfast at Senior Center; 10 a.m., Outdoor Games; 11 a.m., Memory Cafe; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Games with Gil: Nostalgic Board Games; 2 p.m., Games with Gil: Buffalo Bingo; 3 p.m., POMS Movie; 5 p.m., Dementia Friends Session; 6 p.m., All ages musical trivia
Monday, June 26, 1 p.m., strawberry jam making — with guest chef Caroline Craig. Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries. RSVP is a must by June 22.
Tuesday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Council on Aging barbecue — at Tuck’s Point, Manchester. Grilled chicken, grilled hamburgers, a variety of salads, and strawberry shortcake. Bingo and prizes. Call to reserve a spot! $5 per person.
Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m., Book of the month discussion — “Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library, multiple copies are available to borrow but please return them for others to read. New members are always welcome.
Thursday, June 29, noon, Essex Eats Lunch at The Farm — please RSVP by June 19. $15 per person.
Exchange opens
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, will open for the 2023 season on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m. and will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com
Gloucester Dems
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee will convene for the last meeting before the summer on Thursday, June 8. All are welcome. Members who want to run for convention delegates, please meet at no later than 6 p.m. at the Gloucester Fraternity Club on Webster St. Official meeting starts at 7 p.m. with guest speaker from the Right to Immigration Institute. Food will be served and there will be a cash bar.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.