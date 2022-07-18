Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room.
Sunday, July 24, 2 to 4 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Club — Discuss books on Zoom, this week, these two: “The Master” by Colm Toibin and “The Turning of the Screw” by Henry James. Contact ljspublic@earlink.net for Zoom link. Questions? Contact the library at 978-546-6934 for copies.
Monday, July 25, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Paint a Wooden Birdhouse — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room. Materials provided. Dress for a mess. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, July 26, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m., A Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning— A guided deep-dive Zoom discussion on disappearance of Civil Rights workers in Mississippi during the summer of 1964, exploring events and documents from LBJ Presidential Library archives and passage of Civil Rights led by Sheila Mea, education specialist at LBJ Presidential Library. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday July 26, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class— A new summer series for children in the garden with Sarah Brown and parents/caregivers. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, July 27, 1 to 2 p.m. Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup— A caregiver-and-child group in the children’s room or on Zoom. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, July 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Board and Card Games at the Library— For ages 9+ in Brenner Room for board and card games. Bring a game or choose one: chess, SkipBo, Slamwich and more.
Wednesday, July 27, 4 to 5:30 p.m. , History Book Club — A monthly Zoom meeting discussing game changing maritime inventions, from sails to oars, coal, oil, paddle wheelers, steam engines, warships, submarines, aircraft carriers and more. Read suitable book to share.
Makers Markets
Two upcoming Summer Maker Markets will be held in conjunction with Culture Splash Thursdays at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on July 21 and Aug 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. Each features over 20 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann offering nature- and coastal-inspired handmade jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more, all for sale. Admission is free. There is limited street parking, but a free water shuttle from/to downtown/Rocky Neck will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CATA Bus on Demand service, is $2 pper person per trip. Ocean Alliance crew will share whale research, marine conservation work, and more. Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck will be on hand with live music from local artists.
Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events, free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Tuesday, July 19, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m.— Healthy aging, healthy skin— Carol Pallazolla and a licensed nurse from Element Care present evidence-based information on how to care for your skin, the largest organ of our bodies. Learn to spot trouble and get helpful home remedy tips on how to nourish and protect your skin.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land nearby and walking trails await you, all free. Mary Ellen Kelly from Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops rough Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. Fistr, enjoy lunch at e Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.
Ladies’ Bible hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester. Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester. More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comca.net.
Thrift Store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org
Band show
The Capt. Lester S. Wass Po 3 American Legion in Gloucester is hosting the Power Expo Rock band from Boston on Aug. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 8 Washington St., Gloucester. All proceeds will help thee vets of the American Legion. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport Hotel which will support the Mass Coalition of the blind and the American Legion post. For more information, email toshawnkaj@gmail.com
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Poetry contest
WINCHENDON — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon seeks entries into the third annual Beals Prize for Poetry. Ten finalists will be chosen by the judges to read their work at the awards presentation on Thursday, Sept. 1. Prizes of $150, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three competition finalists. Submissions for the contest are being accepted through Sunday, July 31. Entrants may submit only one, original and unpublished poem. Submissions must be emailed to bealspoetryprize@gmail.com (Word docs preferred). Notification of receipt of entry will be via return email, and competition finalists will be notified on or before Aug. 19. The Beals Prize for Poetry is funded in part by the Winchendon Cultural Council and by the Friends of the Beals Memorial Library. Call the library at 978-297-0300 or go to bealslibrary.org for more information.
‘Mr Fullerton’
“Mr Fullerton Between the Sheets” is Gloucester Stage Company’s steamy, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland. Directed by Judy Braha, “Mr Fullerton” is a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion inspired by Edith Wharton’s love letters to her young lover, Morton Fullerton. Unearthed in the last 25 years, the letters tell of Wharton’s discovery of love in all the bliss, heartbreak, and madness of her mid-life affair in early 20th century Paris. Staring Sarah Newhouse as Edith Wharton, and Ryan Winkles as Mr. Fullerton. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 24 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main S. For full details and information about tickets, now on sale, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, cera.m.—ics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts “Stories, Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is July 19 — Travel and Leisure; Aug. 16 —Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.