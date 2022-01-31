Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has an interesting and varied schedule of events coming up. All are brought to you on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 to 3:15 p.m., American Art Series: Norman Rockwell — A Zoom art appreciation program discussing Norman Rockwell and his bittersweet images of mid 20th century American life.
Monday, Feb. 7, 7 to 8 p.m., Valentine Berry Celebration: Lovely Ways to Cook With Berries— a Zoom cooking with festive, flavorful berries program, with Vanessa Young, founder of the Thirsty Radish. Spaces limited, so register promptly.
Tuesday mornings, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily via Zoom for stories and songs, listen to some great books, sing along to favorite songs. Ages 0 to 5.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group— movie lovers meet on Zoom to discuss the film, “Copenhagen.” Please watch the film in advance: Neils Bohr and Werner Heisenberg look back on their 1941 meeting in occupied Copenhagen. Old friends, Bohr and Heisenberg revolutionized physics in the 1920’s but by 1941 were on opposing sides in the war.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., World War II: Convoys of the North Atlantic— Join Historian, Bob Begin, for Zoom discussion of the longest campaign in all of WWII, from its outbreak in Sept. 1939 till May 4, 1945 when U-boats ceased hostile operations. Almost 3,000 merchant ships, 200 warships, and more that 700 U-boats were lost in this campaign.
Free PCR testing
Curative has established a drive-through testing site in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and is now taking appointments at https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided. The Stage Fort Park site is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
ssex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.