Gloucester resident beach stickers
Applications for Gloucester resident beach stickers are now being accepted online! To complete your application for your 2023 sticker online, submit the required information at: https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082. Once staff reviews and approves the application, you’ll be prompted to submit payment through the online portal, and your sticker will then be mailed to you. Paper applications cannot be accepted through the mail or in person! Staffing shortages have delayed in-person sales, so stay tuned for in-person sale dates or complete your application online! Questions? Contact bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov.
Manchester Library annual meetingBy the end of April, Manchester residents should have received the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library. The appeal will also publicize the Friends’ Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Local authors Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour will read from their latest young adult books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends’ annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Cape Ann BlossomsEye-catching arrangements inspired by and paired with art works will be displayed around Cape Ann Museum. as part of its signature ‘Cape Ann Blossoms’ event on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a Gala preview party on Friday, May 5, 6. to 9 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and previews of the blossoms. Participants include: Generous Gardeners, All Purpose Flowers, Cape Ann Artisans, Cape Ann Garden Club, Celia’s Flower Studio, JDanvers Garden Club, Flowerscapes by Maureen, the Essex County Horticultural Organization, Mary Grazen Browne, Judy Caulkett, Gordon Florist and Greenhouse, Hamilton Wenham Garden Club, Helios Floral, Eileen Saunders, Rockport Garden Club, Sage Floral Studio, Suekena’s Bouquets, Danvers Garden Club, and Misty Florez and Carol Palmer of the Yankee Dahlia Club. Caaoe Ann Museum is located at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Tickets are available at: www.capeannmuseum.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, May 2, 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime Yoga with Treetop Yoga Studio -- Free Yoga for children 5 and under with caregivers with Erin McKay at Treetop Yoga Studio, 3A Pond Road. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, May 2, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Stroke Awareness Community Event -- Learn the warning signs and risk factors of strokes with Chris S. Burke, MD, Neurologist and Stroke Medical Director at Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals. At SFL, 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Wednesday, May 3, 1 to 2 p.m., Raising Anti-Racist Children: Author Talk with Britt Hawthorne -- NYT best-selling author discusses her book ‘Raising Antiracist Children.’ A virtual event, for link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, May 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Book Reading with local author Gail Brenner Nastasia -- Join local author and Gloucester native, Gail Brenner Nastasia discussing her memoir, ‘The Fruit You’ll Never See’ at SFL at 21 Main St. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, May 9, 6 to 7 p.m., Author Talk with Emily Franklin: The Lioness of Boston – Emily Franklin, poet and award-winning author will be at SFL for a discussion about her new book The Lioness Of Boston, a novel of historical fiction about Isabella Stewart Gardner. This event is in-person at SFL at 21 Main Street. Registration is required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Space is limited.
Wednesday, May 10, 8 to 9 p.m., ‘Not Funny: Author Talk with Academy Award Nominated Jena Friedman’ — Comedian, filmmaker, writer and creator of AMC’s Indefensible and Soft Focus, Jena Friedman discusses her essays, ‘Not Funny.’ On Zoom. register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Thursday, May 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Author Talk with Stella Nahatis -- local author, Stella Nahatis discusses her new memoir, ‘Taxi to America: A Greek Orphan’s Adoption Journey.’ In-person at SFL at 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Monday, May 15, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, Baby Sign Language with Baby Kneads - Learn about the benefits of signing with babies from Sheryl White of Baby Kneads, American Sign Language for little ones, watch instructor sign with your baby. At SFL at 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, May 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Author Talk with Virginia McKinnon -- local author, Virginia McKinnon discusses her newlmemoir, A Fisherman’s Daughter: Growing Up Sicilian-American in the Oldest Fishing Port in America. In person at 21 Main St. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, May 19, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson -- Join Ruthanne Paulson at SFL at 21 Main St.. No registration. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Vernal Pond -- Young Gloucester Scientists Club field trip, with Rick Roth and Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team for 4th-8th graders. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 20, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Courtney Summers — NYTimes Bestselling YA Author — a riveting hour online with acclaimed author of young adult novels. A virtual event. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester’s Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
On-going programs at SFL:
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Plant sale
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Garden Club will be host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Rockport High School parking lot on Jerden’s Lane. The plants are being donated by garden club members from their own gardens, and by local garden centers and nurseries.
Hopper, the documentary
In advance of its July exhibition, ‘Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape, the Cape Ann Museum will screen Hopper: An American Love Story’ outdoors, at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester on Saturday, May 20, at 8:15 p.m. This film offers a deeper look into Hopper’s art, his life, and his relationships. Combined with expert interviews, diaries and a startling visual reflection of American life, the film features footage of Cape Ann, where Hopper’s works earned his first critical acclaim, as well as contributions from Dr. Elliot Bostwick Davis, guest curator of Edward Hopper & Cape Ann. Although free and open to the public, reservations are required at www.capeannmuseum.org. Note: screening is outdoors, so bring lawn chair or blanket. Park at O’Maley Middle School, with a shuttle to event. No drop-offs. On-site parking for handicapped only. If nearby, walk or ride bike. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Chorus changes venue
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
”Fly me to the moon” at Gloucester Meetinghouse
Launched on Dec.25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope has been sending breathtaking images from deep space that reveal our own solar system beyond Mars. On Sunday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m., the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a program of stunning images captured by the Webb Telescope, with narration by noted broadcaster Dana Hersey, live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, with commentary by Rob Newton, creator of the Cape Ann Cinema. With its 21-foot structure of gold plated mirrors, the Webb remains the most powerful telescope ever built. The program, which opens with the 1902 silent movie, “Trip to the Moon,” by French director Georges Me̒liès, will be held at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets, and projected on a large screen. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.