NOAA council
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The following seats are open: at large (one primary/one alternate), business industry (one primary/one alternate), conservation (two primary/one alternate), education (two alternate), fixed gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), marine transportation (one primary/one alternate), maritime heritage (one primary/ one alternate), mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), recreational fishing (one primary), whale watch (alternate), and youth (primary/alternate). Those accepted should expect to serve either a two to three-year term. Applications must be received by May 1. For application/ information, email: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; or call 781-546-6004; or post to 175 Edward Foster Rd, Scituate, MA 02066. Or download at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, "Edward Hopper and Cape Ann" runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in "View from My Window" are on show April 8 through May 28. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann" and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children's Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of '73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door's food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library's website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org.
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., Celebrate Earth Day — with sculptor Ryan Kelly. Participants creating a wire tree. Registration a must at essexpl.org/events.
Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., Friends of the Library Gardening Series — Annuals and Perennials! Elise Tucker of Cedar Rock Gardens in West Gloucester discussesnative perennials.
Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Garden Design Session— 2nd floor stage. with Holly on the logistics of home garden design. Bring a sketch and or photo of your space. Register at essexpl.org
Thursday, April 13, 4 p.m., "Girl Running: Bobbie Gibbs and the Boston Marathon" — Ages 4 to 10 explore Bobbi Gibb's journey to the Boston Marathon. View shoes from Historic New England’s collection, marathon artifacts, and create your own marathon medal. In library, third floor.
Tuesday, April 18, 8:45 to 5 p.m., baby sitting certification class— 4-H Babysitters Training Course for ages 11 +. Free, 8 hour course includes safety, First Aid, Child Development, Nutrition, etc. Educational and fun. Register at essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m., Community Book Group — join discussion of The Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley. Books are available on Hoopla, Libby or pick up a copy at the circulation desk.
Wednesday, May 3, 12 to 4 p.m., Friends of Library PIEFEST fundraiser — enjoy a slice of pie with coffee, suggested donation $5/pp. Bakers needed, sign up at essexpl.org/events.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, April 12, shopping and dining trip to MarketStreet Mall in Lynnfield — Senior van pickup starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Friday, April 14, trip to the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall — Senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Register as noted
Wednesday, April 19, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers — casual Italian American restaurant. Senior van pickup around 11 a.m.Register as noted. Register as noted.
Friday, April 21, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Register as noted
Tuesday, April 25, noon, April Lunch of the Month — at the Congregational Chapel , catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $10 per person open to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations required by April 20. Transportation available. Please call the Council on Aging Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, April 26 Monthly Mystery Ride — senior van pick-up begins at noon, return by 2 p.m. Please call the C.O.A. office at (978) 526-7500 for more information or to book a reservation.
Friday, April 28, trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art — at Phillips Academy in Andover. Lunch at Grassfields, a steak & seafood restaurant. Museum is free; lunch on your own. Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.