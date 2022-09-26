Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Blessing of the Animals
Two Cape Ann churches will host Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 2.
The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, will host its annual Blessing of Animals at 4 p.m. on the front lawn. All are welcome to bring their beloved animals (furry, stuffed, scaly etc.). This free, family-friendly event will include music and interfaith prayers. Each animal will be able to receive an individual blessing. For more information, call the church at 978-281-0376 or visit annisquamvillagechurch.org
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, will host a Blessing of the Animals rain or shine. The church invites all to stroll by St. Mary’s Courtyard anytime between noon and 4 p.m. with their pet (or with a photo of their pet). Each animal will be individually blessed and will receive a St. Francis medallion and a blessing certificate. Animals should be on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. A donation will be taken to benefit Cape Ann Animal Aid and its shelter.
A Matter of Balance
“A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
Water restrictions
The City of Gloucester is implementing an immediate ban on all non-essential outdoor water use through Sept. 30. This change means hand watering is no longer allowed. Considered “essential” are water use for health or safety reasons by regulation, production of food and fiber, livestock maintenance, the core functions of business. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. The ban will be assessed at the month’s end. Note: not mandatory but recommended for private well owners.
Fire Restrictions
The current drought is increasing the wildland fire risk, with multiple brush fires in recent weeks. All outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas, are prohibited in Gloucester during this time. Residents are also asked to take care when disposing of combustible materials including cigarettes.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester:Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, monthly mystery ride — bring your appetite for fun and treats to a mystery destination on the North Shore. Pick-up starts at 12 p.m./ return by 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500.{div}
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up in the Brenner Room on Sept. 6 is a 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption, and on Sept. 13 is 2022 mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot who must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.