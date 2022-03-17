Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this March, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Thursday, March 17, 6 to 7 p.m., teen advisory group meets on Zoom — first monthly meeting for seventh- to 12th-graders to share ideas for the library, and fulfill community service hours. Email esouza@rockportlibrary.org with any questions. Register for Zoom link.
Friday, March 18, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., The James Webb next-gen Space Telescope — Join NASA volunteer educator David S. Ball, to learn about game-changing telescope and American activities in space. Registration required for Zoom link.
Sunday, March 20, 2 to 4 p.m., Notable Fiction Club discusses “Shuggie Bain”— Douglas Stuart’s 2020 Booker Prize novel explores the story of survival for the youngest child of a Glasgow working-class single mother, based on his own childhood. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net for Zoom link and to join the club. Call 978-546-6934 for copy of the book.
Monday, March 21, 2 to 3 p.m., Making the Right Medicare Choices — Zoom seminar navigates the changes to Medicare and how to get maximum benefits, by Senior Services of America, with Q&A. Registration required for Zoom link.
Tuesday, March 22, 2 to 3 p.m., Boston HerStory: Remarkable Women— Join Jennifer Gregg, president of the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail, on Zoom, presenting “Boston HerStory: Remarkable Women. “ Explore their lives and achievements and influence on Boston, including Julia Ward Howe, who wrote “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Registration required for Zoom link.
Essex Library events
TOHP Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, offers these programs. Register for all events at essexpl.org. Questions? 978-768 -7410.
Wednesday story hours for wee ones — with April, ages infant through 2, 9 a.m.; preschool, ages 3 to 5, 10 a.m. Drop-ins welcome.
Friday, March 25, Community Book Group, 10 a.m. — meet to discuss “When All is Said” by Anne Green.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m., Storytime — with Melissa, for preschool age children.
'Planning Your Life'
The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring an upcoming Speaker Series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to people 60+ and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people aged 60+ in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic, the schedule is: March 15— Real Estate Tax and Assessment Information; April 19— Housing Options; May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
‘Hopper Houses’
The Sawyer Free Library will hold a reading and book signing by Gloucester author Wayne Soini of his new novel, “Ed and Jo: Love, Art and Gloucester in the Summer Of 1923” to raise money for the city’s quadricentennial next year. The reading, on Thursday, March 24, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., takes you into the lives of artists Edward Hopper and his future wife Josephine Nivison, who insists Hopper borrow her watercolors the summer they meet, which led to his famous paintings of Gloucester houses that launched his fame. Soini fills the pages with local characters and places, from Howard Blackburn to Roger Babson, and Half Moon Beach to the North Shore Theater.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Rummage clearance
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is offering a “two for one” sale through mid-March in its Regal Rummage Shop. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering quality clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes and accessories. Masks and social distancing are required, and the number of shoppers may be limited to assure safety. Mastercard and Visa accepted. The Thrift Shop is also open during these hours. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Health webinars
Needy Meds, the Gloucester-based health resource for cost-saving medications, services and support, is hosting webinars through March. Registration for the free webinars is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8798249584197102091.
NeedyMeds is located at 50 Whittemore St, Gloucester. More information is available by emailing info@needymeds.org. To reach its hotline, call 800-503-6897.
March 18, noon, Save with NeedyMeds’ Drug Discount Card — 20-minute session on how the card saves on prescriptions, OTCs, supplies and equipment even if you’re insured.
March 30, 3:30 p.m.— MyLinks: Free App to Manage Health Records — Learn to gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.