Cape Ann Lights
Guaranteed to raise your holiday spirits are Cape Ann Lights — 150 locations lit to make the season bright. Pack up the car and enjoy this second annual Winter Lights Celebration on Cape Ann, a gift from businesses throughout Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea to bring you joy with twinkling lights and creative window displays through Jan. 2. For a custom-designed downloadable digital map with lit locations clearly marked, visit https://discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann/
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Art of Dr. Seuss
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zooom presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. by Gregg Philipson on the early lives and works of Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk and how world events altered their creative styles. Seuss and Szyk were political cartoonists during World War II. We will view many original artifacts and art work from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archive to make this a powerful visual experience and a program not to be missed. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934. Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Rockport NYE canceled
ROCKPORT — COVID-19 case counts and test positivity figures are very high in Rockport and across Massachusetts, and are expected to go even higher with the new omicron variant. The Rockport New Year’s Eve Board of Directors is gravely concerned about the safety of a large indoor event, so is regretfully canceling Rockport New Year’s Eve 2021. Money will be refunded to all those who’ve bought buttons. However RNYE would appreciate the donation of button purchases to defray this year’s unrecoverable expenses and ensure a successful event next year. Those who bought buttons online will be contacted by email. Those who purchased buttons elsewhere should email info@rockportnye.org or call 978-309-9743.
Holocaust maritime history
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. by historian and Judaica collector Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of World War II and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian. Portraits of Dementia
SeniorCare is hosting the exhibit “The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” which features Joe Wallace’s portraits of individuals living with dementia along with photographs of the subjects at a younger ages and a brief narratives of their lives. The goal is to tell a more complete story of the lives of those living with dementia. On view at SeniorCare’s office, 49 Blackburn Center, through January. Questions? Contact Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org, or visit https://portraitsofdementia.com/. Advance reservations required; masks a must.
Witch discussion
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library will present a Zoom discussion with author Daniel Gagnon. His new book, “A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse” will be published shortly, and the Danvers native, will speak about sites in his hometown that pertain to the 1692 witch trials. Vividly recreating 17th century Salem, Gagnon challenges interpretations of Rebecca Nurse’s life and the 1692 witch hunt in general. His book reveals a remarkable woman whose legacy has transformed how the witch hunt has been remembered. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, registration is required at 978-546-6934 for a Zoom link. Please note: The library will be closed New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Manchester happenings
MANCHESTER — Although Manchester Historical Museum will be closed to the public until February to allow for inventory projects, its free Family Snowy Days held in conjunction with Manchester Public Library will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The day at the library offers stories and activities. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? 978) 526-7711.
Then, local historian Beth Welin will lead a tour of 1907 Newport, also known as West Manchester, on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members are free, guests pay $10. Questions? 978-526-1263. Post Office holiday
All national U.S Post Office locations will closed New Year’s Day. They will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Jan. 3. Pen Pal Project
All Massachusetts teachers are invited to sign up classrooms for a free letter-writing kit, through the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for third- to fifth-graders, developed in conjunction with WeAreTeachers. Some 25,000 classrooms across the country can partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives, as well as improving students writing, communication, and collaboration skills. WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators. For more information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, visit WeAreTeachers.com. Also, subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, and visit usps.com and facts.usps.com. Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Segregation heroes
Author Ted Reinstein will discuss his new book “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier,” at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.The award-winning, reporter for Boston’s “Chronicle” tells stories of the little known heroes who fought segregation in baseball — including the Red Sox, from communist newspaper reporters to the Pullman car porters who saw to it that Black newspapers reached the homes of Blacks throughout the country. No registration required.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 2 to 6 p.m., until Jan. 22, except for Dec. 27 and Jan. 17 First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 12:30 a.m.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Only Pfizer available. There will be no clinic on Dec. 31. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 9 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.