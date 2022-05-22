Music camp
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city’s residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org
May 23, at 3 p.m., Diagnosis Information — 15 minutes to learn about our diagnosis information, resources and savings options for specific diagnoses.
May 25, at 1 p.m., Extra Outreach: making medications affordable — insured, uninsured or under-insured, this fully accredited, nonprofit, mail order pharmacy can help you access affordable meds.
May 26, 1 p.m., Returning to Work — Presented by Triage Cancer, covers the laws and resources that help someone return to work.
May 31, 4:30 p.m., All About Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs) — 15 minutes with PAP Research Manager, Kim Anderson explaining what PAPs are and how they can save you money
June 1, 4:30 p.m., Help Clients with Healthcare Costs — Learn the healthcare cost solutions NeedyMeds offers and how you can make a positive impact in the lives of those you serve.
June 2, 1:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Pharmacy for the Uninsured — learn about this non-profit, membership-based pharmacy that can make medication affordable to all. Register to learn more.
June 3, 12:30 p.m., Save on Pet Meds — register for this 10 minute webinar to learn how to use the NeedyMeds Drug Discount Card to save on your pet meds.
June 6, 2 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — the Director of User Engagement’s half hour highlights on the most popular healthcare savings resources NeedyMeds offers.
June 8, 1:30 p.m., PAN Foundation for the Underinsured — how underinsured people with life-threatening, chronic and rare diseases can get the medications and treatment they need.
June 24, 2:30 p.m., Make the Most of your Medical Appointments— prepare for your medical appointments, to make the most of your appointments time.
June 16, 12 noon, Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — Learn if you or a loved one is eligible and how to get screened at a center near you.
June 21, 3 p.m., Become an Empowered Patient — Advocating for yourself and being part of your own healthcare team, Register now — this webinar is back by popular demand!
June 30, 12 noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden gardens in West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
{h3 class=”p1”}Manchester seniors {/h3}
{p class=”p2”}MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some new fun events on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
{p class=”p2”}Wednesday, June 1, trip to Wegmans in Burlington— Lunch at Market Café, enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then cruise the aisles and the huge variety of items. Pick up 11a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
{p class=”p5”}Friday, June 3, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of typical price. Visit nearby stores. Pick up starts at 10 a.m.
{p class=”p5”}Wednesday, June 8, lunch at Charlie’s Place in Gloucester. Enjoy seafood, sandwiches, and more at neighborhood restuarant. Senior van pick-up starts around 11a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
{p class=”p6”}Friday, June 10, tour the Sargent House Museum in Gloucester, built in 1782 for Judith Sargent Murray (1751-1820), a philosopher, writer, and early advocate of women’s equality. Learn her history and relationship with Rev. John Murray, founding member of the Universalist church, and view original works by the great portraitist John Singer Sargent (1856-1925), who loved the house, as well as 15 recently acquired watercolor paintings by Singer Sargent’s sister Emily Sargent. Senior pick up starts at 11:30 a.m., expected return, 2 p.m. Museum admission is $10.
{p class=”p5”}Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.