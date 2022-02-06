Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
At Manchester's library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Monday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., Valentine Berry Celebration — With Vanessa Young of "Thirsty Radish" on Zoom. A fun presentation on how berries add flavor and festive color and are classic ingredients for Valentine’s Day, with demonstration and tip-filled discussion. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Feb. 8, at 5 p.m., The Diversity Matters Book Group Diversity— To Discuss “Writings on the Wall” by Kareem Abdul Jabar. Copies available at circulation desk. Other authors/books for consideration: W. E. DuBois book, Autobiography of Malcolm X, more James Baldwin, John Lewis, Sister Souljah, or Langston Hughes..
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., A culinary tour inspired by “The Great British Baking Show”— Make a proper cup of tea, learn regional specialties, their UK origins. British recipes will be translated for American kitchens. with Claire Evans, UK travel/relocation consultant and former UK resident. Register at www.manchesterpl.org/events.
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits' teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Handcraft a Valentine Card now through Feb. 13 — Drop by the library for Valentine card crafting to send to local seniors, nurses, doctors and support staff at local hospitals. Materials provided at Reference Room crafting table. Valentines' delivery guaranteed!
February at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has a slate of events coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Stories, bubbles, songs and friends make a fun morning for children and their caregivers. Registration required.
Saturdays, Feb. 5 and 9, from 10 to 11 a.m.— Saturday Storytime with children’s librarian Marisa Hall, a morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2 to 4 p.m., "The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia" — Photographer Joe Wallace speaks about his powerful portraits featured in his narrative exhibit "Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia" on display in the library’s Matz Gallery. Registration not required. Details at sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 to 8 p.m., Staying healthy with the seasons — Licensed acupunturist Greta Williams, LIC, shares easy ways to stay healthy in the winter months — with accupressure, natural supplements, exercises, and more. Register for Zoom link with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann— Dining and deep-dive book discussion of February read, "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. in Gloucester.. Copies at the library's main desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group on Zoom— A moderated monthly group discusses titles books with big ideas and timely global challenges. This month: 'MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman' by Ben Hubbard. Copies available for check out. Register for Zoom link with Beth Pocock at: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshopv— Bring your dreams and goals for 2022, and make a vision board with materials and guidance provided. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org..
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Saunders House WPA Mural Restoration Presentation — Learn about the historic murals and their restoration from the project’s professional conservator Lisa Mehlin. Registration not required.
Talk with Chanan Weissman
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a conversation with Chanan Weissman, White House liaison to the American Jewish community on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program will be moderated by Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. The program is free to all. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
At Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum's Facebook page for the most current details and links. Also, please note: Last week's lecture, "Newport aka West Manchester in 1907," is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m., Free Family Valentine Fun — Online through Manchester-by-the Sea Library's Facebook page with craft packets available for pick up at the library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Gardening at the Trask House — a lecture with Cindy Brockway.
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Gloucester vax clinic
The Gloucester Health Department is offering two COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
'Matter of Balance'
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Seeking singers
The North Shore's Cantemus Chamber Chorus is seeking singers for its spring concert, Paul Winter's "Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth," on May 1. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Winter will perform with the Paul Winter Consort in this "celebration of the whole Earth as sacred space," Auditions are being scheduled now for Feb. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1), Topsfield. More information is available at https://www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/ or by emailing info@cantemus.org.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community's collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center's future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta amd omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 6 p.m., through Feb. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you're interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
At Rockport Library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has an interesting and varied schedule of events coming up. All are brought to you on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2 to 3:15 p.m., American Art Series: Norman Rockwell — A Zoom art appreciation program discussing Norman Rockwell and his bittersweet images of mid 20th century American life.
Monday, Feb. 7, 7 to 8 p.m., Valentine Berry Celebration: Lovely Ways to Cook With Berries— a Zoom cooking with festive, flavorful berries program, with Vanessa Young, founder of the Thirsty Radish. Spaces limited, so register promptly.
Tuesday mornings, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime, Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily via Zoom for stories and songs, listen to some great books, sing along to favorite songs. Ages 0 to 5.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Movie Discussion Group— movie lovers meet on Zoom to discuss the film, "Copenhagen." Please watch the film in advance: Neils Bohr and Werner Heisenberg look back on their 1941 meeting in occupied Copenhagen. Old friends, Bohr and Heisenberg revolutionized physics in the 1920's but by 1941 were on opposing sides in the war.
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 7 to 8 p.m., World War II: Convoys of the North Atlantic— Join Historian, Bob Begin, for Zoom discussion of the longest campaign in all of WWII, from its outbreak in Sept. 1939 till May 4, 1945 when U-boats ceased hostile operations. Almost 3,000 merchant ships, 200 warships, and more that 700 U-boats were lost in this campaign.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Unpacking Toxic Culture
The community is invited to a free presentation by Danika Manso-Brown and Phil Fogelman, education directors at ADL New England on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This will be an exploration of historical and contemporary antisemitism, racism, and other forms of systemic oppression. Community members will develop tools to respond to bias and proactively create equitable and inclusive spaces. Everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. More information is available by contacting Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org. .
Book donations
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale will be returning this summer. Due to storage difficulties inside the Manchester library, members of the Friends of the Library will be holding monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room, starting Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation dates will be Feb. 19, March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring small and large paperbacks and books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. Fiction and nonfiction, special interests for all ages are welcome. .
Frame up to fit out
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they're up to. Programs are free and ongoing. Dates are Feb. 22, March 29, April 26, May 31.Times and formats to be determined. Links and passcodes will be available on the shipyard's website, https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/.
Maritime lectures
Maritime Gloucester welcomes you to join local historian Justin Demetri and special guest shipwright Harold Burnham for this winter's lecture series. Offered both in person and on Zoom, tickets are now available at https://www.maritimegloucester.org. Dates are Feb. 8, Gloucester subchasers; Feb. 15, Gloucester steamboats; Feb. 22, Gloucester tugs and ferries; March 1, Gloucester historic fishing. Free for members; $10 each for nonmembers. These Zoom talks and videos are available by a generous grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, https://massculturalcouncil.org/. .
Blood needed
The nation's blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts' Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer's large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover's website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500. .
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500..
Zoo, museum passes
Sawyer Free Library card holders qualify for up to six free passes to Zoo New England's Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. To reserve library passes to the zoos as well as Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, and Sargent House Museum, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500..
Free PCR testing
Curative has established a drive-through testing site in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and is now taking appointments at https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided. The Stage Fort Park site is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Rummage Clearance
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is offering a “two for one” sale from Feb.16 through mid-March in its Regal Rummage Shop. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering quality clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes and accessories. Masks and social distancing are required, and the number of shoppers may be limited to assure safety. Mastercard and Visa accepted. The Thrift Shop is also open during these hours. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/