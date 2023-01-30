Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
At Sawyer Free
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., has some great off-site and online programming lined up this January. Required registration in advance for all events as noted below. Questions? 978-325-5500, or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Randall Munroe — creator of Webcomic and What if? Series A fun online chat filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick-figure comics. Answers to questions you never thought to ask. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesdays, weekly 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun— with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. Wednesday Morning Story Hour with April — for ages 0 to 2 with caregiver.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. Preschool stories, songs, rhymes, storyboards— for ages 3-5 with caregiver.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., Friends of the Library Gardening series — Grow It! With seed starters and catalog, soil blocking and more. All abilities welcome! Stop in the first Wednesday of the month, third floor.