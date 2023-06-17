Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Car show
The Gloucester Daily Times will host Gabe Onorio’s Second Annual Cape Ann Car Show this Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Times’ lot, 36 Whittemore St. Admission is free. The show will feature more than 50 cars, ‘50s and ‘60s music, a 50/50 raffle, and Nanna’s Fried Dough will be for sale. The raffle drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Onorio may be contacted for additional information at Gonorio1966@gmail.com.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Youth field day
The Gloucester 400+ Youth Track & Field Day runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Father’s Day, June 18, at Newell Stadium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Registration is free and entitles each child to participate in each of the four events — the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the softball throw, the (soft) javelin, and long lump. Water will be available for the athletes. Online registration, www.gloucesterma400.org/event/track-field-day, closes Friday at 8 p.m. same day registration will continue at 9 a.m. at the stadium starting line. The first 300 kids to register will receive a T-shirt.
Juneteenth
Head to down to Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States with a day-long festival centered on Black joy. Participate in Reading Frederick Douglass Together, sponsored by MassHumanities and the Mass Cultural Council, with Denise Washington and Akili Haynes from Pop Up Poetry, dance to Rhythm Plus Soul, watch performances by Capoeira Ronda and the New England Black Circus, enjoy food from Butter Ur Biscuit and Holy Cow Ice Cream, and much more. For the full schedule and list of activities, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-celebration-6-18-23/
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Manship’s Firefly Fiesta
Summer nights belong to summer lights with three new events brought to you at nearby locations by Manship Artists Residency, 9 Leverett St., Gloucester. All events are free, but donations are gratefully accepted and advance registration is required online at ManshipArtists.org.
Satuday, June 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Meet the stars of summer -- with Gloucester Area Astronomy Club at an indoor night sky presentation followed by optional (and weather dependent) stargazing at nearby Halibut Point State Park, Rt 127 Rockport
June 29, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Manship Firefly Fiesta — second annual Firefly Fiesta at the Manship Artists Residency Family-friendly opportunity to learn native habitats and the magical, summer lights with whom we share this nights. With firefly specialist Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant.
July 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, Firefly Family Fun — “The Whats, Where and Whys of Fireflies” with firefly specialist, Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant at Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St.
Garden club
ROCKPORT — On Saturday June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the Rockport Garden Club will be at the Rockport Farmers Market at Harvey Park. Current members will be on hand offering tree tours and to talk about about the history and current activities of the club. Tickets to the Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour, taking place on Saturday, June 24, will also be available for sale at the booth.
Cribbage
- A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
- West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host a Cribbage Tournament on Monday, June, 19, at 6:15 p.m.
- Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
St. Peter’s Novena
The annual nine-day Novena to Saint Peter will be held at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St., at 7 p.m., through Tuesday, June 20. During this time of reflection, participants will offer prayers, petitions, and songs for the intercession of Saint Peter, patron of fishermen. For more information, please contact Joe Novello at 978-879-9239. All are welcome to attend.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave. in Rockport, is offering a full schedule of programs this June. All programs are free to the public. Parking fee is $5 for Massachusetts license plate and $20 other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-546-.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov. Any other questions about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky & Stargazing — Meet at Visitor Center. View stars, galaxies, and planets! through powerful telescopes of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club. Or bring your own. All ages.
Saturdays, June 17 and 24 , 10 to 11 a.m., When Granite was King — Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. Meet at parking area. Experience quarrying as it once was, touch tools of the trade that chiseld stone for buildings and road around the world .Heavy rain cancels.
Sunday, June 18, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics Walks — Meet at parking area. Stroll our seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch species in the fields, woodlands and water’s edges. Learn bird sounds, habits, flight patterns. Bring binoculars if you have them. Rain or shine.
Saturday, June 24, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration — Meet at visitor’s center, see the great diversity of life at the rocky shore. Explore tide pool zones and learn how their ecology works. Heavy rain cancels. All ages.
Saturday, June 24 Sketching to See , 1 to 3 p.m. — Meet at Visitor Center. Capture the beauty of Halibut Point on paper! with Jess Yurwitz from Slow River Studio for a beginner sketching lesson in the Park. Supplies included.. Advance Registration required at: https://www.slowriverstudio.com/events. Space limited. Rain cancels. Ages 8 and older.
New thrift hours
. New thrift hours
St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are now open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with summer clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Solistice Shindig
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association hosts its Summer Solstice Party this Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Groton House Farm 276 Highland St. in Hamilton. The shindig is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds help the group maintain trails and open space in Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Ipswich, Topsfield and West Newbury. Ticket includes appetizers, complimentary beer and wine, creative comfort food catered by Hungry Nomads of Peabody, and live music from Orville Gidding’s band. There is also a silent auction and a raffle for a hardwood Merrimack Tennessean canoe donated by White Rose Canoe of Newbury. Tickets, $85 for members, $95 for nonmembers, are still available online at ectaonline.org or by phone 978-468-1133.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday, June 16, 3:30 p.m., Music of the Civil Rights Movement (1940-1970) with John Clark. --Marion Anderson through Billie Holiday, to James Brown’s “Say It Loud,” and beyond. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10 a.m. No registration.
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room! for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver..
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.