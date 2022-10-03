Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Kite flying
An Afghan Kite Flying Festival will be hosted by West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church at Wingaersheek Beach, 298 Atlantic St., on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Picnic, kite making and flying. Meet Afghan neighbors who have settled on Cape Ann. The Afghans are making food, and attendees are also invited to bring something to share. Rain date is Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous People’s Day.
Finns to meet
The Cape Ann Finns will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Those attending will receive progress updates about several projects conducted during 2022 as well as plans for hosting the 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend. The program, “Preserving Finnish heritage #5,” focuses on the church as a magnet for social activities and socializing in the Finnish community. Member Merry Seppala talks about churches in Pigeon Cove and Rockport while Fred Peterson and Edwin Erickson (tentative) discuss the Finn church in Lanesville. Members who need transportation should call 202-420-8548. Cape Ann Live! records the program.
Water restrictions
The City of Gloucester is banning on all non-essential outdoor water use through Oct. 30. This means hand watering is no longer allowed. Considered “essential” are water use for health or safety reasons by regulation, production of food and fiber, livestock maintenance, the core functions of business. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. The ban will be assessed at the month’s end. Note: not mandatory but recommended for private well owners.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
HAWC breakfast
SALEM — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.