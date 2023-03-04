Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.