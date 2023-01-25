Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. Wednesday Morning Story Hour with April — for ages 0 to 2 with caregiver.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m. Preschool stories, songs, rhymes, storyboards— for ages 3-5 with caregiver.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., Friends of the Library Gardening series — Grow It! With seed starters and catalog, soil blocking and more. All abilities welcome! Stop in the first Wednesday of the month, third floor.
Monday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., The History of American Kitchens on Zoom — From the colonial period to the present, with Historic New England curator Nancy Carlisle drawing on her book “America’s Kitchens,” co- authored with Melinda Narardinov. Register for your Zoom link at www.essexpl.org
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier— in recognition of Black History Month, author Ted Reinstein discusses his book, in person, third floor auditorium. No registration.
Thursday, Feb 16, 9 a.m., Community Book Group — Discussion of “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. New comers welcome.
Saturday, Feb 11, 10 a.m., Buildwave: A STEM Adventure— Kindergarten to sixth-grade workshop that feels like a video game, with building materials including “Lego” “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. Audiovisual setup features animations and music. For more about Buildwave, visit: www.buildwave.com
Shakespeare auditions
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Henry II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
COVID-19 clinics
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at Town Hall, 10 Central St. Available will be the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Those interested must register at www. capeannclinic.com. No walk-ins.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. (Terms apply. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.)
It is hosting a drive in Gloucester, on Jan. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., and the Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in the Parish Hall on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com..
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years? on Tuesday, March 14, rom 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Enviro scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1 to apply.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
China and Chopsticks
MANCHESTER — On Monday, Feb. 6, at noon the Manchester Council on Aging offers a chance to experience China at the Congregational Chapel. The world’s most populous country it’s the number one industrial and agricultural producer in the world. Come learn about real life in China. Pictures from rural and city landscapes, cuisine and daily life will be shown. Sample authentic Chinese cucumber salad and even learn how to use chopsticks! Great for those interested in travel, other cultures, and world events. The van will start picking up seniors at 11:45 a.m. with a return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call the C.O.A. Office at 978-526-7500.
Cursillo Ultreya
The Cape Ann Cursillo Community is hosting its next Ultreya on Saturday, Feb. 3, at St John the Baptist Church Hall in Essex. A pot luck meal at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by Ultreya at 7 p.m. All are welcome and need not have been on a Cursillo Encounter to attend. Albie Mitchell may be contacted for more information at 978-879-3655 or albiemitchell@me.com.
CribbageDrop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St., has some great off-site and online programming lined up this January. Required registration in advance for all events as noted below. Questions? 978-325-5500, or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Wednesdays, weekly 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun— with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Friday, Jan, 27, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Whales, Drones, and Snot Bot — Fourth- to eighth-graders’ first Young Scientist Club Meeting at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Gloucester. Students must arrange own transportation. Registration required. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Randall Munroe — creator of Webcomic and What if? Series A fun online chat filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick-figure comics. Answers to questions you never thought to ask. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., gets the New Year off to great start with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Saturdays, ‘We Craft!’ 10 a.m. — craft materials provided at the craft table in the Children’s Room. No registration.
Saturdays, ‘Ask an Organizer,’ 11 a.m. — in the Brenner Room for a kids and caregivers program or at 3 p.m. for an adults, With home organizer Danielle Nichols (Oasis Organizing Solutions). No registration, just drop in.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.(new time) Play to Learn Playgroup — caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room, share stories Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons — (new day and time in the Brenner Room. Role play in worlds of sword and sorcery, friven by your own imagination. Registration required.
Wednesday, Jan.25, 7 to 9 p.m., History Book Club — in-person monthly in the Trustees Room. This month discussing peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Please read a book on this subject. Please contact Sam Coulbourn via email at scoulbourn1@verizon.net for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hiking the Camino de Santiago Trail — on Zoom with Theresa Fersch sharing her own adventures of a 500-mile pilgrimage traveled by pilgrims for over 1,000 years. Advance registration required for your Zoom link.
Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10: a.m., Current Events Discussion Group — in person in the Trustees Room. Prepare to discuss news article with group. Open to all view points in a respectful manner. Advance registration required.
Thursday, Jan.26, 6 p.m., From Liverpool to Abbey Road — on Zoom with Vinnie Bruno following Beatle’s journey to fame , glory and Beatlemania. Explore highlights at Abbey Road Studios, solo post Beatles work. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., Musical Morning with Miss Kristy — in person ion the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play children’s room. Registration required.
Manchester seniors MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, monthly mystery ride — Bring your appetite as the van heads for an undisclosed destination and a yummy treat. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27, trip to Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester — explore the region’s rich cultural and artistic history in this exquisite boutique museum. in the heart of Gloucester’s historic district. Admission is $12. Face coverings encouraged.
Friday, Feb. 3, trip to the Christmas Tree shops — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returning around 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, trip to Putnam Pantry in Danvers — famed for its ice cream smorgasbord! Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, trip to Wegmans in Burlington — with lunch at their Market Café. Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, trip to Walmart in Danvers. — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.