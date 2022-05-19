Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
‘Gloria’ on stage
When crisis explodes during a seemingly ordinary day at the Manhattan publishing office, ambition trumps compassion as editorial assistants turn catastrophe into personal gain in “Gloria.” A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, written by the MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Bryn Boice, “Gloria” will run June 3 through 26. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., indoors at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and info, call 978-281-4433, or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Castle trip
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Hammond Castle in Gloucester on Friday, May 27. Built in the late 1920s by scientist, inventor, and art connoisseur, John Hays Hammond Jr., this European castle brings together art, architectural elements and culture, backstopped by many innovative technological applications. The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. with a return expected around 12:30 p.m. Self=guided tour admission is $15 for 65+, available in the Museum Shop. Please note: the museum is not handicapped accessible. Please call 978- 526-7500 for more information or to sign up.
Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 23, at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. Those who come to give will receive an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set, while supplies last. Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Rockport EMS Day
ROCKPORT — On Sunday, May 21, the Rockport EMS-Ambulance department will be sponsoring its annual Emergency Medical Services Day on T Wharf from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event for the entire family, when children can feel free to touch a truck or piece of equipment from the town ambulance, police, fire, harbor, and forest fire departments, as well as the Coast Guard. Demonstrations are also planned.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
At Rockport library
The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockport, has a full schedule of events and programs coming up. Check them out, and register ASAP. Call 978-546-6934 for more information or to pick up a copy of a book. To receive your Zoom link, please register ASAP at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Sunday, May 22, 2 to 4 p.m. Notable Fiction Book Club on Zoom, discussing “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris. In the waning days of the Civil War, 2 brothers are freed and seek refuge working on the homestead of a couple who lost their son to the war. They hire the brothers to hope to stanch their grief. To join the Notable Fiction Group, visit: ljspublic@earthlink.net for a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Questions about the novel are emailed out a few days before the discussion.
Mondays at 11 a.m., Which Craft? in the Trustees Room. Work on your needlecraft and enjoy lively conversation with similar creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Tuesday, May 24, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime in the Garden. Join Miss Emily for stories and songs. The children’s room will be open after storytime so children can pick out books and play.
Tuesday, May 24, at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee. Watch the 2021 biographical drama about the rise and fall of a famous televangelist couple. Snacks discouraged. Masks encouraged.
Tuesday, May 24, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Zoom presentation of “Viruses and COVID-19 Pandemic.” Dr. Gaglia discussing how viruses operate, focusing on the interaction between viruses and infected cells, and the challenges and advances in treating viral infections. Please register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, May 25, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup. A new hybrid caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room OR on Zoom. Activity packet provided with Zoom link at.
Wednesday, May 25, 4 to 5:30 p.m., History Book Club monthly meeting on Zoom, discussing immigrants to America who have made a difference. Read and tell the story of an immigrant who has brought a wondrous addition to his/her new nation. For more info, contact Sam Colbourn at scoulbourn1@verizon.net.
Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m., Bitcoin Basics. Zoom program asking “are we in the first wave of a cashless future or just an overhyped technology?” Register for Zoom link as above noted. https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m., Solutions for Better Heart Health. Join Jill Patterson, RDN, on Zoom for a fun and informative program where you’ll learn a total approach to improve our heart health. Register for Zoom link as noted above.
Thursday, May 26, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Half Day Teen Gaming in the Brenner Room for PS4, teens, with games and pizza!
Thursday, May 26, 3:15 to 4 p.m., Afterschool Art Lab in the Brenner Room for elementary schoolchildren. Explore creativity with different media. Paint, draw, make prints. Dress to make a mess. This is a weekly drop-in but please register as noted above.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Golf benefit
MIDDLETON — On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/.