Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents concerts every Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The schedule is Aug. 13, Broadway / Movie Medleys; Aug. 20, A Haunted Bandstand; and Aug. 27, the Band Played On.
More 400+ tours
A project of the 400th+ Literary Committee, the Gloucester Literary Walking Tours have proved so popular that more dates have been added to the schedule, on Saturdays, Aug. 26, and Sept. 2 and 30. The tours are from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., rain or shine. Home to great writers including the late 17th century feminist poet and writer Judith Sargent Murray, the 20th century’s Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot, and Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini who maintained a poetic dialogue, and Rudyard Kipling who wrote “Captains Courageous’ here. Henry Wordsworth Longfellow wrote “The Wreck of the Hesperus.’ Learn all about them and more with local literary raconteur Phil Storey who leads the tours, which are free, though donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/.