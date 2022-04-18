Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Proposed zoning
City Councilor Tracy O’Neil is having a meeting Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m., at the Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St, Gloucester. The focus will be on important information on proposed zoning changes and their impact. All residents are welcome and encouraged to attend this presentation. Questions? Call 978-283-9772
‘Light & Sound’
To celebrate Wellspring’s 40th year of supporting hundreds of families in crisis or need, the Cape Ann-based nonprofit is hosting Harbor Voices Public Art’s founder Stephanie Benenson’s “Voices of Belonging: Immigration Stories in Light & Sound” at Harbor Cove, 44 Commercial St., with an opening party on May 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the show continuing the following day, May 7. A captivating, participatory immersive experience, the production was inspired by storytelling and powerful personal histories. Tickets for the opening night party are $100 online at https://bit.ly/38G28Ke. On May 7, “Voices of Belonging” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. free to the community. Timed tickets are encouraged at https://bit.ly/3EdG4Cp. Walkups are welcome and will be accommodated.
Spring concerts
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s spring concert series celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and pays tribute to those lost in the Holocaust, with the premiere of a specially commissioned work at a Holocaust memorial concert. Tickets for the two May concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. The schedule is:
Sunday, May 1, 3 p.m., Yom HaShoah Holocast Memorial Concert — world premiere of a specially commissioned work, “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope,” written and to be conducted by American composer Leslie Steinweiss. The program includes Holocaust remembrances plus narration by Judith Black.
Sunday, May 27, 3 p.m., baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major. “
Manchester trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging offers trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central St.
Friday, April 15, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s in Rockport — Van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. to return around 1 p.m.
Friday, April 22, trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx— Van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. to return around 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27, monthly mystery ride — Pack an appetite and take the van to who-knows-where on the North Shore for a treat. Van pick-up will begin at 12 noon. to return by 2 p.m. Please Reservation required. . ‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is April 19— Housing Options; May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg from April 30 to July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport. Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this April, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.. Register for Zoom link.
Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., Movie Matinee— takes you back to the days of the big screen. Enjoy the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. In the Brenner Room, a 2021 movie starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic Aretha Franklin. No snacking. Masks not required.
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Zoom program with wild flower expert, Bill Gette — introduction to the wonders and ways of wild flowers. Please register to receive your Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Jumpstart Your Financial Future— join Jennifer Bethel on Zoom for the final workshop from the Babson Financial Literacy Project to help you organize and prepare for your adult life! Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Improving Communications Between Doctors and Patients— join Dr. Dennis Rosen on Zoom as he discusses his book ‘Vital Conversations’ including the importance of doctor-patient communication. Dr. Rosen is a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Assistance Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Painters Palette: A History of Color— join Mary Woodward on Zoom as she explores the world of colors, new pigments and dyes, and learn how some were discovered, created and exploited. Register for Zoom link.
Wednesday, April 20, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group will meet in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, April 20, 3 to 4 p.m., Let’s Make Slime — Join Miss Emily in the Brenner Room to make your own ball of ooey, gooey, nontoxic slime. All materials provided. Caregivers should plan to stay and help. Space is limited and registration is required.
Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Teen Game Night— Seventh- to 12th-graders meet in the Brenner Room to pay PS4, Switch and Wii Fit games with free pizza! Space is limited and registration is required.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare at 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Empty Bowl Dinner
The Open Door’s Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 drive-through event will be held Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester. For Pay-What-You-can tickets for the event visit FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowl. For the Empty Bowl online auction, visit biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Each ticket-holder for the event will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup prepared by a local restaurant, bread, a cookie, and a bottle of water. Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids and Mobile Market programs. Also, please note: Second Glance, which supports the Open Door through sales of first-rate second-hand treasures, needs donations of vintage clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, kitchenware, art, furniture, linens, and knickknacks from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s for its Seaside Vintage Market, June 22 to 25, at Second Glance, 2 Pond Road. Donation appointments can be made at FOODPANTRY.org/booknow. Same-day appointments are available.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is hosting these events this April. All Zoom events require registration to receive link; visit www.manchesterpl.org/events, or the the library, 15 Union St. Now through Friday, April 15, The Peeple’s Choice — Teens may bring in Peeps dioramas to be viewed in the Teen Room as the Gallery of Peeps through April 30. Visitors may vote for the The Peeple’s Choice Awards. For contest rules and entry forms, visit www.manchesterpl.org Saturday, April 16, 2 p.m. — Library closes early for carpet cleaning. Monday, April 18, — closed for Patriots Day holiday. Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Library re-opens — resumes hours after carpet cleaning Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m., Maine Audubon Society presents “State of Loons”— join Nick Lund from the Maine Audubon Society in an online presentation on the Common Loon, an iconic denizen of the state of Maine. Learn its physiology and habits as an underwater hunter. threats faced and how the Maine Audubon has worked for more than 35 years to protect them. Registration required for Zoom link. April 26, at 6:30 p.m., The History of Black Communities in Maine— join Bob Greene, the 2021 recipient of the Maine History Society’s Neal Allen Award for his online presentation Maine’s Black history which goes back some 12 years before the Pilgrims landed, and their legacy as builders, farmers, fishermen, ship captains, educators, and more. Registration required for Zoom link. Tuesday, April 12, 5 to 6 p.m., Diversity Group discusses Langston Hughes— “The Big Sea: Autobiography of Langston Hughes”and “The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes” Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required for Zoom link. Tuesday, May 10, 5 to 6 p.m., Diversity Group discusses “The Souls of White Folk,”— discuss the works of by W.E.B DuBois. Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required for Zoom link.
Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m., Children’s Room Story Special— Stories and Songs for a “BLUE PLANET” with Diane Edgecomb on the library lawn. Interactive story and song celebration of nature and the simple things. If rain, will meet at the Manchester Community Center, and registration will be required. Monday, April 25, at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., Read with Gus —Join Deb Kaneb and Gus, a certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, to build reading confidence by providing a safe, nonjudgmental space to practice. For more information and to register for 15-minute appointment, please visit the library website. Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m, Equity and Diversity Book Group at Masconomo Park — Families and children ages 4 to 8 share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library children’s librarian Carol Bender. For information and to register, email Banks at FEEDinME.123@gmail.com or Bender at cbender@manchesterpl.org. Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com. Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
At Hammond Castle The Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is hosting spring events and is open for guided and self-guided tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Easter Sunday, when only self-guided tours will be offered. Register for all events listed here at www.hammondcastle.org. For general admission, visit www.hammondcastle.org/product-category/general-admission/ For more information, call 978-283-2080
an educational and hands-on introduction, this hour-long program is geared towards 7–11 year-olds, in the Great Hall, where their imaginations can run wild. Tickets are $10, adults/$15 children. Adult supervision required.April 20, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Knights & Ladies Day: History of Hammond Heraldry —Kids are treated like royalty as we lower the drawbridge and roll out the red carpet to magical medieval castle.April 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids’ Free Day at Castle —ribbon-cutting ceremony and daylong celebration of castle’s 47th consecutive year, free to the public for self-guided tours requiring advance registration.April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Opening celebration —
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, swing through spring with quite a line-up activities. Take a look and see what sounds right for you. For all questions, call the library at 978=325-5500 or visit: . Otherwise, contact as individually noted.sawyerfreelibrary.org Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at . Questions? Email:.Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — SawyerFreeLibrary.orgcrosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgfeatures music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages.Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa Children and their caregivers are invited to enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends at the Sawyer Free Library. For more details, go to: .Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m.,Stories, Bubble and Fun —sawyerfreelibrary.org ., — join Children’s Librarian Marisa for a morning of family fun exploring facts and science topics through sensory play, stories, music and movement. Questions? contact .Saturdays, April 16, 2022, 10:30 to 11:30 a.mScience Saturday with Marisamhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org —Drop-in weekly tech help with time for assistance with individual issues. Bring your device and passwords. No registration. Questions? Contact .Tuesday, April 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tech Tuesday at SFL jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org— Kids in grades 4 to 8 design and create Muppet puppet. Registration required. Questions? contact .Tuesday, April 19, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Make It: Muppet Edition for Middle Schoolersmhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org a deep dive into book discussion over dinner at the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. April’s book is “ by Tommy Orange. Copies at the Main Desk or download eBook from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at . Questions? Contact .Tuesday, April 26, 6 to 8 p.m.,Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann—There, There”sawerfreelibrary.orgmmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org –Musical adaptation of Katy and the Big Snow by Virginia Lee Burton. Great for families and kids. No registration needed. Questions? Contact .Thursday, April 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cape Ann Symphony Family Concertand Readingjvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org kids grades 4-8 hit the buzzer for candy bars on this TRIVIA night at the Library. Registration required. Questions? Contact .Thursday, April 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Candy Bar Trivia Night for Middle Schoolers —mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org — monthly group discusses titles with big ideas and global challenges. Virtual discussion of: by Masha Gessen, follows four Russian citizens through to the reemergence of the old Soviet regime. Check out book at library. Registration required for Zoom Link at . Questions? Contact .Thursday, April 21, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.,Global Forum Book Group The Future is Historysawyerfreelibrary.orgbpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org free for all ages event celebrating comics and graphic novels, as art, literature, and pop culture! For fans, young and old, with a jam-packed day of special guests, workshops, live programs, games, photo ops, food trucks. Costumes encouraged! Registration required for workshops. Questions? Contact .Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., GloCon22 — jsantomauro@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.