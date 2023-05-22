Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Americana concert
On June 25 at 7 p.m., the Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St., Gloucester, will host a special concert of original and beloved folk and Americana music in an acoustic setting with George and Charles Clements, with an opening act by Hayley Reardon. A reception will follow. Tickets are $25 available, with more information, at www.taagloucester.org. Questions? 978-281-0739.
GHS Class of ‘91
The Gloucester High School Class of 1991 will be celebrating all of its classmates turning 50 on Thursday, July 27, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Dance the night away with Gloucester’s own ‘80s band, Safety. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person; to purchase please email Rachel at racmatz@hotmail.com.
Senior Health Day
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Council on Aging observes National Senior Health and Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 31, by offering free fitness classes all day. Open to everyone in the Cape Ann community age 60 and older. Intro to line dancing with Tina LaFlam from 9 to 10 a.m.; hearing screening with Beauport Hearing from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; yoga from 10:45 to 11 45 a.m. with Susan Himmi; fitness sampler with Elizabeth Reed from 1 to 2 p.m.; and the day wraps with a special restorative yoga session with Ann St. Pierre from 6 to 7:30 p.m., a practice readily accessible to all fitness levels. Community members should bring their own yoga mats and a blankets for yoga. Normally classes are $4 to $5. Non residents of Rockport are welcome to take advantage of the programs, classes and activities at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway in Rockport.
Seaside Vintage Market
On Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Second Glance Thrift Store, 2 Pond Road in Gloucester, will hold a Seaside Vintage Market, packed with home decor, kitchenware, linens, furniture, art, clothing, accessories, and more. From the ‘50s through the ‘80s, it’s the vintage shopping event of the season. All sales at Second Glance support hunger-relief programs of The Open Door. Learn more at FOODPANTRY.org
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun — Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester’s Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? Email bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Shared Legacies
Lappin Foundation and Congregation Eitz Chayim invite the community to a virtual screening of “Shared Legacies,” a documentary about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Thursday, June 8, from 7 to 9. The film explores the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation, and it serves as an urgent call to action to repair what has fractured in the alliance. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Please register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.