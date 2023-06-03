Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet Saturday, June 3, at 10 a.m. to caucus. This meeting is a chance for town Democrats to have input about the State Democratic Convention to be held in September, which will determine the topics that the Massachusetts Democratic Party should prioritize.The caucus meeting will be a hybrid event at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and via Zoom, https://bit.ly/3BR0XD0. Meeting ID is 848 1457 8671, and passcode is 563120. All all registered Democrats are welcome.
Goods, services auction
RCOKPORT —On Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m., the Universalist Unitarian Society of Rockport is hosting a live Goods and Services Auction with pizza at the society, 4 Cleaves St., Rockport. The live auction will be the culmination of the online auction which runs Sunday, June 4 to Friday, June 9. For more information, visit www.rockportuu.org.
CANCELED: Car wash
ROCKPORT — Due to forecast inclement weather, the Rockport High School Class of 2025 will not be hosting a fundraising car wash at Advance Auto Parts, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester on Saturday, June 2. As all proceeds were to help with the Class of 2025’s junior and senior year expenses such as prom and graduation, the class hopes to hold the event a later date.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500.
Friday, June 2, lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant — in Newburyport. Senior van pick-up starts around 10:30 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 7 , Lunch at New Brothers Restaurant & Deli — in Danvers Square. Greek-American comfort food. 11 a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Friday, June 9, shopping trip — to Peabody’s North Shore Mall or Danvers’ Liberty Tree Mall. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m., a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Take a stand against elder abuse. Wear something purple and join us as in front of Town Hall on the Village Green to show your support and, get more information.
Friday, June 16, lunch and shopping trip to Wegmans’ Market Café in Burlington. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, June 23, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers— Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pickup around 10 a.m
Wednesday, June 28, monthly mystery ride— Pack at appetite and go wherever the senior van takes you for a surprise treat. Pick-up begins at 12 noon; return by 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m, Stars and Stripes Show at Crowell Chapels-- A musical tribute of great American Classics, including ‘America the Beautiful’ and Irving Berlin classics by Big Smile Entertainment. For transportation, call as noted above.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Tuesday, June 6, at 4 to 6 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copiesat the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has programming for one and all this month. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Mondays at 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room! for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — in the Trustees. Work on knitting and needlecraft projects with fellow creatives. No instruction, just pull up a chair, and join the circle.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Monday, June 5, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting— in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Children under 9 must have caregiver. Registration required as noted above. https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m., Beer Hiking in New England — join author Carey Kish on Zoom webinar as she discusses her new book, “Beer Hiking in New England:’ Carey is the editor of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Maine Mountain Guide, has hiked over 300 miles and tasted over 230 beers.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Tuesday, June 6, 10:30 a.m., A Trip to the Louvre on Zoom — Explore the Louvre, learn its history from medieval castle of the early 13th century to the 20th century pyramid of the late 20th. Led by French tour guide Patrick Herpe, Zooming live from Paris. Register as noted above for Zoom link.
Tuesday, June 6, Tuesdays at Two Movie, 2 p.m., in the Brenner Room — this week, a 2019 biographical drama about the life of Elton John.
Wednesday, June 5, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Statewide Virtual Networking Group— On Zoom for The Massachusetts Library Collaborative’s 50+ Job Seekers Group. Tools, strategies and more for a successful job search. Also an evening session, also on Zoom, from 6 to 8 p.m. Register for Zoom link as noted above.
Wednesday, June 7, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., caregiver-and-child group— meet in person in the Children’s Room. ‘Play to learn’ with stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register as noted above.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10 a.m. No registration..
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Book drive
MANCHESTER — Friends of the Manchester Library are accepting book donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, for the Annual Summer Book Sale. Bring books to the parking lot at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Please only donate books you would be willing to buy; no ripped pages, mold or broken spines. Please do not drop off books at any other time — they cannot be accepted. The book sale will be Aug. 5.
GHS Class of ‘91
The Gloucester High School Class of 1991 will be celebrating all of its classmates turning 50 on Thursday, July 27, at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. in Gloucester. Dance the night away with Gloucester’s own ‘80s band, Safety. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person; to purchase please email Rachel at racmatz@hotmail.com.
Shared Legacies
Lappin Foundation and Congregation Eitz Chayim invite the community to a virtual screening of “Shared Legacies,” a documentary about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Thursday, June 8, from 7 to 9. The film explores the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation, and it serves as an urgent call to action to repair what has fractured in the alliance. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Please register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.