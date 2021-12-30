Rockport Library events ahead
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has a full calendar of virtual events in store this January 2022. Check out the schedule below. All events are virtualL, so please register for your link by emailing: gnangle@rockportlibrary.org, or calling 978-546-6934
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2 to 3:15 p.m.: Edward Hopper, Sunlight and Solitude; a virtual appreciation program: Singular in his sense of isolation and light, Hopper was an American original and a fitting choice to kick off the library’s new great American Art Series, with Jane Oneail, President and founder of ‘Culturally Curious’ presenting. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, in conjunction with Groton Public Library, registration in a must to receive your link.
Monday, Jan. 10. 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Pop up virtual art school, ages 8-12: Create a cozy winter ‘doggie sweater’ with your own unique pattern: limited kits provided. Bring water to clean brush, clothing, and work surface protection.
Monday, Jan. 10, 5 to 6:30 p.m: Dungeons & Dragons club: This winter, teen-led club is meeting via Zoom with Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create an even more D&D Club.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 10 to 10:45 a.m: Virtual Storytime for ages 0-5: Withnew Youth Services Director, Miss Emily, reading new stories and singing songs with children ages 0 to 5. Registration a must for Zoom link.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 7 to 8 p.m., virtual meditation program: Longtime meditator Gaurav Singh leads this powerfully inspirational workshop to start your new year with peace, peace, and positivity. Registration a must for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m: Much anticipated new Movie Discussion Group’s inaugural plans meeting.
Rockport NYE canceled
ROCKPORT — COVID-19 case counts and test positivity figures are very high in Rockport and across Massachusetts, and are expected to go even higher with the new omicron variant. The Rockport New Year’s Eve Board of Directors is gravely concerned about the safety of a large indoor event, so is canceling Rockport New Year’s Eve 2021. Money will be refunded to all those who’ve bought buttons. However RNYE would appreciate the donation of button purchases to defray this year’s unrecoverable expenses and ensure a successful event next year. Those who bought buttons online will be contacted by email. Those who purchased buttons elsewhere should email info@rockportnye.org or call 978-309-9743.
Manchester COA’s January Calendar
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips on these dates and times to seniors during the month of January:
Wednesday, Jan. 12: to Beverly’s Depot Diner, which serves a delicious menu of breakfast and lunch choices all day. Trip limited to 12 seniors. Van pick up around 11 a.m. / return around 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14: Trip to Peabody and Danvers Malls. Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall. senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; brings your appetite. Pick-up starts 12 noon / return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21: Trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx and Walmart. Pick up starts 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Trip to the Christmas Tree Shops. Van pick-up around 10 a.m. / return around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: Trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m.
For more information or to reserve your seat on the van for one or all trips, call the C.O.A. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
Rockport Democrats meet Jan. 5
The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet via Zoom on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., to discuss the dates and procedure of the upcoming caucus and election of officers. At least two candidates in the upcoming state election have requested to address the group and important committee reports will be shared. To request a link, please go to: https://rockportdems.org and click on “contact.”