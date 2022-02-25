Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort will open during the Creative Career Fair on March 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St in Gloucester. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which runs March 8 through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The opening reception will be Sunday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Rockport GOP
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee meets Saturday,, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. at the Community Room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St.. On the podium will be Rayla Campbell, candidate for Secretary of State. A Boston native and Randolph resident, she has strong ties in Mattapan, Dorchester, Mission Hill, and Roslindale. She will be joined by Ashley Sullivan, a Gloucester resident and co-founder of Shortech, which provides IT and electronics supports for commercial fishing vessels. Chair of the Gloucester Republican City Committee, Sullivan is running for state representative to bring more representation to Cape Ann and help bring back jobs and support the fishing industry. For more about Sullivan, visit www.sullivanforstaterep.com. For more about Campbell, visit Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State (raylaforma.com). Questions? Email: j_ring@hotmail.com or call 781-632-1579.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Holocaust Symposium
Ninth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Irish magic
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging, 10 Central St., will celebrate St. Patricks Day on Tuesday, March 15, starting at 2 p.m. with “The Magic of Ireland,” a production of traditional Celtic ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs, at Crowell Chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave., Manchester. Transportation will be available will be available. Also on tap are:
Wednesday, March 2, trip to Walmart in Danvers — Van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 9, trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal from the extensive, reasonably priced menu. Limited to 12 seniors, van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return around 1 p.m.
Friday, March 11, trip to the Christmas Tree Shops — Van pick up around 10 a.m., returns around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, March 18, trip to the malls — Choose between the Northshore or Liberty Tree malls. Van pick up starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 30, monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; bring an appetite. Pick-up begins at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
The Council on Aging office — hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — may be called at 978-526-7500 for information or to make reservations.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. The lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s. Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta and omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St., from 2 to 5 p.m. on March 7 and 21. Handicap access is at the rear entrance. Open to ages 12 and older. Vaccines are available by appointment only. Register for a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road. Family Hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., reserved for children ages 5 to 11, with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. Family members may register for an appointment for those age 12 and up, who will served at the same time. A child-friendly movie will be shown in waiting area. From 5 to 6 p.m., a general clinic will be held, offering Pfizer for 12 and older, Moderna, or Janssen (J&J) vaccines; for safety with dosing, the Pfizer pediatric dose will not be administered.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Friday, March 4: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, for those 12 and older. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.