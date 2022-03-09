Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit or call 978-325-5500. sawyerfreelibrary.org
Fighting antisemitism
The Call-to-Action Against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater. Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to or 978-325-5500. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
VNA nurse
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Book donations
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale will be returning this summer. Due to storage difficulties inside the Manchester library, members of the Friends of the Library will be holding monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation dates will be March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring small and large paperbacks and books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. Fiction and nonfiction, special interests for all ages are welcome.
Maritime lectures
Maritime Gloucester welcomes you to join local historian Justin Demetri and special guest shipwright Harold Burnham for a lecture March 1 on Gloucester historic fishing. Offered both in person and on Zoom, tickets are now available at . Free for members; $10 each for nonmembers. Available by a generous grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Questions? https://www.maritimegloucester.org