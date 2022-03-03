Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has events coming up, all on Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.Please sign up for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.
Sunday, March 6, 3 to 4:15 p.m. — American Art Series — virtual Zoom discussion of N.C. Wyeth, his son Andrew Wyeth, and grandson Jamie Wyeth, and their enduring impact on the art world. For Zoom link, visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Journalism for teens
The New England High School Journalism Collaborative is reaching out to students, parents, teachers, and New England high school newspaper advisors about its all-expense-paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism. The 2022 workshop dates are June 25 to July 1. The program is intended for students from traditionally underserved urban populations. Some preference is given to current juniors and seniors in high school. Students will learn to report, write, and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be assigned stories, do interviews, and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper. For portfolio, visit https://issuu.com/nenewspaper/docs/nehsjc-horizon. The New England Newspaper and Press Association will assist with applications; for guidelines, visit http://nehsjc.org/summer-program-application/. Deadline to apply is April 1.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Rummage clearance
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is offering a “two for one” sale through mid-March in its Regal Rummage Shop. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering quality clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes and accessories. Masks and social distancing are required, and the number of shoppers may be limited to assure safety. Mastercard and Visa accepted. The Thrift Shop is also open during these hours. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Health webinars
Needy Meds, the Gloucester-based health resource for cost-saving medications, services and support, is hosting webinars through March.
Registration for the free webinars is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8798249584197102091.
NeedyMeds is located at 50 Whittemore St, Gloucester. More information is available by emailing info@needymeds.org. To reach its hotline, call 800-503-6897.
March 4, 12:30 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — Carla Dellaporta, director of User Engagement, over a half-hour highlights the most popular healthcare savings resources NeedyMeds offers.
March 7, 4 p.m., Seven Secrets to Medication Savings — 25-minute webinar with NeedyMeds founder Dr. Sagall.
March 10, 1 p.m., Making the Most of Medical Appointments — The Lupus Foundation of America helps you prepare for your next health care appointment.
March 14, 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Pharmacy for the Uninsured — Sign-up to learn about Good Shepherd Pharmacy — a non-profit, membership-based pharmacy striving to make medication accessible and affordable to all.
March 16, 1 p.m., Medicaid 101 & Other Benefits — Triage Cancer covers basics of Medicaid and income-based programs, including SNAP, SSI, etc.
March 18, noon, Save with NeedyMeds’ Drug Discount Card — 20-minute session on how the card saves on prescriptions, OTCs, supplies and equipment even if you’re insured.
March 30, 3:30 p.m.— MyLinks: Free App to Manage Health Records — Learn to gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Exhibit extended
“Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies” exhibition has been extended through March 31 at the Cape Ann Museum. The 40-plus works, curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, tells the story of two of New England’s oldest (mid 19th century) and most revered summer colonies and will feature two new works by artist Ken Gore, Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli, and others including Aldro T. Hibbard and Emil Gruppe. The museum is located at 27 Pleasant St. Proof of vaccination and masks are a must. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $12 adults, $10 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Under 18 and Museum members free. Questions? 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Gloucester vax clinic
The Gloucester Health Department is offering a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St. The Rose Baker clinic will be offering first, second and booster doses along with the flu vaccine.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.