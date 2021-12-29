Rockport NYE canceled
ROCKPORT — COVID-19 case counts and test positivity figures are very high in Rockport and across Massachusetts, and are expected to go even higher with the new omicron variant. The Rockport New Year’s Eve Board of Directors is gravely concerned about the safety of a large indoor event, so is canceling Rockport New Year’s Eve 2021. Money will be refunded to all those who’ve bought buttons. However RNYE would appreciate the donation of button purchases to defray this year’s unrecoverable expenses and ensure a successful event next year. Those who bought buttons online will be contacted by email. Those who purchased buttons elsewhere should email info@rockportnye.org or call 978-309-9743.
Manchester COA's January Calendar
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips on these dates and times to seniors during the month of January:
Wednesday, Jan. 12: to Beverly's Depot Diner, which serves a delicious menu of breakfast and lunch choices all day. Trip limited to 12 seniors. Van pick up around 11 a.m. / return around 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14: Trip to Peabody and Danvers Malls. Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall. senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; brings your appetite. Pick-up starts 12 noon / return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21: Trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx and Walmart. Pick up starts 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Trip to the Christmas Tree Shops. Van pick-up around 10 a.m. / return around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: Trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m.
For more information or to reserve your seat on the van for one or all trips, call the C.O.A. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
Rockport Democrats meet Jan. 5
The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet via Zoom on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., to discuss the dates and procedure of the upcoming caucus and election of officers. At least two candidates in the upcoming state election have requested to address the group and important committee reports will be shared. To request a link, please go to: https://rockportdems.org and click on “contact.”
Drum circle every Wednesday
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes available
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers available
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Parent mentoring offered
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Art of Dr. Seuss
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. by Gregg Philipson on the early lives and works of Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk and how world events altered their creative styles. Seuss and Szyk were political cartoonists during World War II. We will view many original artifacts and art work from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archive to make this a powerful visual experience and a program not to be missed. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Holocaust maritime history
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. by historian and Judaica collector Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of World War II and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.