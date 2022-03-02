Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which runs March 8 through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The opening reception will be Sunday, March 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern” is a special exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection of mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann. The 22 artists include Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons, plus recent acquisitions by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org. The show closes April 6.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Rehearsals start Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ipswich High School Band Room, with all three directors conducting, supported by local businesses and individuals. Please help if you can. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com..
Art at Hammond
Hammond Castle Museum is celebrating winter’s end with a series of events, the first of which is a showing in the Great Hall of nine large-scale sculptures and 32 paintings by Montserrat College of Art alumna Sarah Dineen, which magnify the uncanny human and industrial presence. Free with free parking at the historic castle, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. Opening reception is March 19, 5 to 8 p.m. Closing reception, hosted by Dineen, is March 30, 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.hammondcastle.org or call 978-283-2080.
Purim party
For the first time, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann will host a community wide celebration of Purim, the holiday commemorating the Jewish people’s salvation in Persia of old, on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Harbor Room, 8 Norwood Court, Gloucester. Festivities include children’s activities, Chinese buffet and Hamantaschen, an ancient holiday delicacy. RSVP at https://www.chabadcapeann.com/purimparty or call 978-281-0982.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, offers this slate of events in March. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Thursday, March 3, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — join children’s librarian Marisa for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discovery featuring hands-on engineering and architecture projects. First- through fifth-graders. Space limited. Registration required.
Saturdays, March 5 and 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa features music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages.
March 5, 2 to 4 p.m., The Softer Side of Celtic with Jeff Snow. Music, stories and a wee bit of Irish, Scottish and English history. Foot-stomping music on guitar, bouzouki and autoharp. All ages.
Tech Tuesdays, March 8, 22, 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Drop-in weekly and recieve help with a mini-lesson on a typical technology and assistance with tech issues. Bring your device, passwords, and an SFL Tech Librarian will help you. No registration.
Thursday, March 10, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Steps to Managing Memory, Alzheimer’s Disease, & Dementia — Dr. Andrew Budson explains how to distinguish changes in memory due to Alzheimer’s vs aging; medications, diets, and exercise regimes and strategies that can help, Also, his new book to help caregivers.
Tuesday, March 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann — A deep-dive group book discussion over dinner at the Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. Books at the Main Desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required. Questions? mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, March 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group — moderated monthly virtual group discusses titles concerning big ideas and global challenges. This March, “Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan Town” by Barbara Demick. Copies at main desk or call to check out the book. Registration required for Zoom Link. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, March 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Author Talk — with Wayne Soini discussing his new book on Edward Hopper and Jo Nivison, “Ed and Jo.” Gloucester 400+ is selling copies to support Gloucester 400+. Questions? bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to noon, Duckie Soap-Making Workshop for Children — Kids, with adult supervision, join Kulina Folk Art Creative to make their own duckie soapy creation using safe glycerin-based soap adding colors, glitter and scents. Ages 5 and older; kids under 10 must be with caregiver. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Easy Yoga, Stretch, and Meditation with Janet Green Garrison — Weather permitting, in library amphitheater. Wear comfortable, warm clothes; bring yoga props. If inclement weather, via Zoom. Registration required for Zoom link; email mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Monday, March 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Curbside Crafts for Kids! — Art materials provided for adult supervision at home, enjoy! Register required for each child. Questions? Email jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Photo contest
The Rockport Rotary Club will produce a 2023 raffle calendar as its fundraiser this year and is requesting submissions for the 12 months and the cover. The photos should be of Rockport and can include images of the waterfront and fishing industry, town events such as parades, historical places, quarries and ocean scenes, etc. The contest will runs through March 14. Please submit high quality minimum 3.0 mb photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address, email and phone number. A stipend of $50 will be awarded to each successful photographer.
Jewish history
Lappin Foundation will kick off March, Jewish Women’s History Month, with “The History of American Jewish Women from Colonial Times to Today,” a free virtual presentation that offers a unique look through history into Jewish women’s kitchens, drawing rooms, storefronts, women’s organizations and classrooms, on Monday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join Professor Pamela S. Nadell, Patrick Clendenen Chair in Women’s and Gender History and director of Jewish studies at American University, for an exploration of the evolution of the American Jewish woman’s experience over the past 400 years. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@LappinFoundation.org or 978-740-4431.