Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Legion dinner
On Thursday, March 10, Manchester American Legion Post 113 will hold its monthly dinner at 7 p.m., at its headquarters at 14 Church St., Manchester. On the menu will be pot roast prepared by Bruce Heisey. Tickets are $15 at the door; cash and check accepted. Doors opens at 3:30 pm. Questions? Call 978-526-4591.