Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.

Legion dinner

On Thursday, March 10, Manchester American Legion Post 113 will hold its monthly dinner at 7 p.m., at its headquarters at 14 Church St., Manchester. On the menu will be pot roast prepared by Bruce Heisey. Tickets are $15 at the door; cash and check accepted. Doors opens at 3:30 pm. Questions? Call 978-526-4591.

Holocaust Symposium 

Ninth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation's Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, now through April 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.

Teen opportunities

Cape Ann Museum's Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you