Creative Career Fair
On Wednesday, March 2, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council is hosting a Creative Career Fair to help young people learn about a variety of creative career paths at cultural institutions such as the museum, artistic careers illustrated by artists in the museum’s collection, as well as careers in the trades that build the world we live in. Local professionals including artists, curators, sculptors, arts administrators, and theater professionals, will be stationed throughout the museum to talk to students, families, and parents about their work and careers. To register for the Creative Career Fair at the museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
VNA nurse
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Book donations
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale will be returning this summer. Due to storage difficulties inside the Manchester library, members of the Friends of the Library will be holding monthly book drives on designated Saturdays near the Children’s Room, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation dates will be March 19, April 23, May 21, June 18, and July 16. Please bring small and large paperbacks and books in bags and boxes no bigger than beer cases. Fiction and nonfiction, special interests for all ages are welcome. .
Frame up on Zoom
ESSEX — Join National Heritage Fellow Harold Burnham, and his apprentice KD Montgomery at the Essex Shipbuilding Museum for an update on their progress for the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship. The two are back working on the rehabilitation of Sylvina W. Beal, the return home of schooner Isabella, and all manner of shipyard nonsense. Zoom in to a live talk or video to see what they’re up to. Zoom into their free series, 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, March 11, April 8, May 13, and June 10. For full details, visit www.essexshipbuilding.org/new-events/frame-up-to-fit-out-sylvina-w-beal
Maritime lectures
Maritime Gloucester welcomes you to join local historian Justin Demetri and special guest shipwright Harold Burnham for a lecture March 1 on Gloucester historic fishing. Offered both in person and on Zoom, tickets are now available at https://www.maritimegloucester.org. Free for members; $10 each for nonmembers. These Zoom talk and videos are available by a generous grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, https://massculturalcouncil.org/. .
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom; a teaser can be seen at https://youtube/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500. .
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500..
Zoo, museum passes
Sawyer Free Library card holders qualify for up to six free passes to Zoo New England’s Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham. To reserve library passes to the zoos as well as Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, and Sargent House Museum, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500..
Free PCR testing
Curative has established a drive-through testing site in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and is now taking appointments at https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided. The Stage Fort Park site is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Rummage clearance
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is offering a “two for one” sale through mid-March in its Regal Rummage Shop. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering quality clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes and accessories. Masks and social distancing are required, and the number of shoppers may be limited to assure safety. Mastercard and Visa accepted. The Thrift Shop is also open during these hours. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Unmentionables Drive
During February, West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave., is having an Unmentionables Drive. Donations of feminine hygiene products and packaged women’s underwear may be placed in the collection box beside the mailbox in the church parking lot. Donations will benefit the Grace Center, Cape Ann’s day shelter; The Open Door, a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham; and Action Inc., which operates Cape Ann’s homeless shelter.
PJ collection
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St., Essex, is once again joining the Boston Bruins, DCF/Wonderfund and Cradles to Crayons to collect pajamas for kids of all ages in need through February and March. To donate, https://awarehouse.mblc.state.ma.us/collateral/programs/bruins-pj-drive/bruins-qr-code-for-direct-pj-drive-donation/
Health webinars
Needy Meds, the Gloucester-based health resource for cost-saving medications, services and support, is hosting webinars through March. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8798249584197102091. NeedyMeds is located at 50 Whittemore St, Gloucester,.For more information, visit: info@needymeds.org. To reach its hotline, call 800.503.6897.
Feb. 25 , 1:30 p.m., All About Patient Assistance Programs — 15-minute webinar with PAP Research Manager Kim Anderson on how the programs can save you money on meds.
Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m., RemediChain: Medication Reclamation — a platform that allows you to donate unused medications to patients in need.
March 1, 4 p.m., Save on Pet Meds — 10-minute webinar explains how to use the NeedyMeds Drug Discount Card to save on your pet meds.
March 2, 4 p.m., Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative presentation to learn if you are eligible for screening, and screening locations near you.
March 4, 12:30 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — Carla Dellaporta, Director of User Engagement, half hour highlights of the most popular healthcare savings resources NeedyMeds offers.
March 7, 4 p.m., Seven Secrets to Medication Savings — 25-minute webinar, NeedyMeds Founder, Dr. Sagall, tips for saving.
March noon, Help Clients with Healthcare Costs — How healthcare cost solutions from NeedyMeds can positively impact the lives of patients or clients.
March 10, 1 p.m., Making the Most of Medical Appointments — The Lupus Foundation of America helps you prepare for your next health care appointment.
March 14, 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Pharmacy for the Uninsured — Sign-up to learn about Good Shepherd Pharmacy — a non-profit, membership-based pharmacy striving to make medication accessible and affordable to all.
March 16, 1 p.m., Medicaid 101 & Other Benefits — Triage Cancer covers basics of Medicaid and income-based programs, including SNAP, SSI, etc.
March 18, noon, Save with NeedyMeds’ Drug Discount Card — 20-minute session on how the card saves on prescriptions, OTCs, supplies and equipment even if you’re insured.
March 30, 3:30 p.m.— MyLinks: Free App to Manage Health Records — learn to gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location.